Glastonbury's Emily Eavis debunks rumours Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper will be performing a secret set

24 June 2019, 13:35

Glastonbury boss Emily Eavis forced to deny rumours Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are performing at the festival
Glastonbury boss Emily Eavis forced to deny rumours Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are performing at the festival. Picture: Getty / Warner Bros Pictures

It's been rumoured Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper will reunite for a secret set at this year's Glastonbury.

Glastonbury 2019 organiser Emily Eavis has debunked rumours that Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper will be performing a secret set at the festival this year, after gossip circulated the pair would be singing live at Worthy Farm.

Taking to Twitter on Monday morning, Eavis stated: "Before this one gets out of control... the answer is no, that isn’t happening. (Although you can watch the amazing A Star Is Born in our Pilton Palais cinema tent at 4.30pm on Friday.)"

Speculation was sparked when Edith Bowman asked 'Shallow' co-writer Mark Ronson whether he knew anyone who was filling a secret set slot at the festival on Channel 4's Sunday Brunch.

In response, Ronson replied: "I may know one [surprise act], I can't possibly say," which naturally sent fans into meltdown - especially given the Bradley Cooper has performed at the festival in years past.

READ MORE: Here's what the weather will be like for Glastonbury 2019

Since the remake of A Star Is Born was released in October last year, the soundtrack - as performed by Gaga and Cooper - has sold over 4,000,000 copies worldwide.

The track 'Shallow', which was co-written by Lady Gaga and music producer Mark Ronson, also won an Oscar this year for 'Best Original Song'.

It was at the 91st Academy Awards that Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga performed 'Shallow' - with fans speculating about their closeness, as Cooper's fiancée Irina Shayk looked on in the audience.

Earlier in June this year, it was announced that Bradley and the Victoria's Secret model were splitting after four years together. The pair share a two-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine.

