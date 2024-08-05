UK weather: August heatwave revealed as temperatures set to reach 32C in days

5 August 2024, 14:49

The August forecast has been revealed
The August forecast has been revealed. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

With reports of a 14 day heatwave, August is looking like it'll be a scorcher of a month.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After a hot and thundery start to August, many of us are wondering when the next heatwave will arrive.

While parts of the country saw highs of 30C last week, the weather this week has cooled, reminding us of the chilly start to summer we experienced in June.

Luckily this cloudy weather isn't set to last, as new maps are forecasting highs of 32C in August, which will see some areas sizzle under the scorching sun.

When is the August heatwave? The latest weather forecast revealed.

The weather is set to heat up in August
The weather is set to heat up in August. Picture: Getty

Will there be an August heatwave?

The UK is set to experience a heatwave in mid-August, with temperatures predicted to increase from the 10th of August.

According to weather maps from WX Charts, the 17th of August is due to bring temperatures exceeding 30C, with some areas seeing blazing highs of 32C.

Areas such as Essex and Hertfordshire may see temperatures of 30C, while Suffolk and Norfolk are forecast to experience 31C heat.

Parts of the UK may see temperatures of 32C
Parts of the UK may see temperatures of 32C. Picture: Getty

The Met Office forecast for the 9th of August to the 18th of August reads: "Remaining predominantly changeable through this period, with the UK's weather characterised by a broadly westerly type, which means weather mostly of an Atlantic origin.

"Within this, low pressure is perhaps more likely to be situated further to the north, bringing more frequent bouts of rain, showers and perhaps windier weather at times. Conversely, areas further south are more likely to see ridges of higher pressure, bringing more in the way of fine, settled weather, though still with the potential for some wetter, thundery or more generally unsettled interludes.

"There is a reasonable chance of above average temperatures in the south, perhaps with short-lived hot spells, whereas temperatures further to the north will probably be nearer normal overall."

August is set to see warmer weather
August is set to see warmer weather. Picture: Alamy

The forecaster's predictions for the rest of the month states: "Forecast confidence, as is typical at this time of year, is low for the details during this period, however a continuation of the overall weather pattern anticipated to dominate through the first week or so of August is the more likely scenario at the start this period.

"This means a broadly changeable westerly flow with northern areas perhaps rather more unsettled overall and southern areas seeing more in the way of drier interludes. There are tentative signals that with time, weather patterns may become rather more slow-moving, but as yet it is not clear whether this translates into more generally unsettled or settled conditions.

"Again, southern and eastern areas are more likely to experience above average temperatures, with an increased chance, compared to normal, of short-lived hot spells."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rugby chiefs to unveil Twickenham naming rights deal with Allianz

UK & World

Vietnamese billionaire tycoon Trinh Van Quyet jailed for defrauding stockholders of nearly $150m

UK & World

Met Police chief Sir Mark Rowley was 'in a hurry' after throwing Sky News journalist's microphone

UK & World

Sky Sports+: New channel and live streams will launch on Thursday August 8 offering fans more choice at no extra cost

Several countries issue safety warnings to their citizens in the UK after anti-immigration protests and riots

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Simone Biles is hoping to win gold at the 2024 Olympic Games

Simone Biles age, height, net worth, husband, Instagram and ADHD diagnosis explained

Showbiz

It Ends With Us is a heartbreaking story of abuse, love and life-changing choices

What happens in It Ends With Us? Plot summary and ending explained

Showbiz

Dina Ashet-Smith is hoping to win big at the 2024 Olympic Games

Dina Asher-Smith's age, height, partner, net worth, Olympic medals and Instagram revealed

Showbiz

Here's everything you need to know about Team GB's BMX cyclist Beth Shriever

Who is Beth Shriever? Age, boyfriend, BMX career and Olympic medals revealed

Showbiz

Kye Whyte is a BMX favourite

Kyle Whyte's age, height, girlfriend, Olympic medals and BMX career explained

Showbiz

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel's marriage has faced a lot of hurdles

Inside Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel's marriage including split rumours, children and wedding

Showbiz

Simone Biles smiling and competing at the Paris 2024 Olympics

When is Simone Biles competing next? A break down of her Olympic schedule

Olympics 2024

Tom Dean is going for gold at the Paris Olympics

Tom Dean's age, height, girlfriend, parents and medals revealed

Showbiz

Duncan Scott is taking part in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Duncan Scott's age, height, partner, parents, medals and Instagram revealed

Showbiz

Andy Murray and Dan Evans are British tennis legends

Inside Dan Evans and Andy Murray's close friendship as they go for Olympic gold

Showbiz

Kate Middleton and Prince William are likely to attend the Paris Olympics 2024

Kate Middleton and Prince William 'hope' to attend Paris Olympics 2024

Royals

Simone Biles and husband Jonthan Owens began dating in 2020

Who is Simone Biles's husband Jonathan Owens? Age, height, net worth and career revealed

Showbiz

Maya Jama alongside picture of Love Island 2024 cast

When is the Love Island 2024 reunion?

TV & Movies

Dan Evans and Andy Murray are competing in the Men's Doubles at the Olympics

Dan Evans age, height, girlfriend, ranking and friendship with Andy Murray revealed

Showbiz

Are Uma and Wil still together from Love Island 2024?

Are Love Island's Uma Jammeh and Wil Anderson still together?

TV & Movies

Joey Essex and Jessy Potts looking at one another loved up

Are Love Island's Joey Essex and Jessy Potts still together? A look inside their romance now

TV & Movies