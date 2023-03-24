Amy Hart seeks medical help for baby after fans spot 'blue tinge' around his mouth

24 March 2023, 10:42

Amy Hart has revealed she had to seek medical help
Picture: Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Love Island star Amy Hart left fans concerned after seeing a photo of her baby boy on social media.

Amy Hart has revealed she had to take her newborn son to hospital after fans noticed a ‘blue tinge’ around his mouth.

The former Love Island star welcomed Stanley three weeks ago with her partner Sam Rason.

But after Amy received concerned messages from fans regarding her sons mouth, she was forced to see a doctor.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the star reassured fans that Stanley is “fine” after being checked out.

Amy Hart has assured fans her baby is fine
Picture: Instagram

“Lots of you messaged last night about the blue tinge around Stanley’s mouth in the video of him in his Moses basket,” she said.

“Lots said it could be trapped wind, some said it could be cyanosis which could have been more serious.

“We got him checked out and all fine.”

Hart added: “He’s very lucky to have so many people looking out for him so thank you.”

According to the NHS website, Cyanosis happens when there's not enough oxygen in your blood, or you have poor blood circulation.

Amy Hart gave birth to her son last month
Picture: Instagram

This then causes the skin or lips to appear blue, which can be a sign of blood clots and serious problems with the lungs, like asthma or pneumonia, or the heart, such as heart failure or congenital heart disease.

Meanwhile, this comes after the new mum shared a series of photos from her first Mother’s Day over the weekend.

She told her followers: “My first Mother’s Day with my dream boy (ft my first small wine and first paté). Being a Mum is the best thing I’ve ever done and seeing Sam become a Dad has been an amazing experience.

“I’m so lucky to be doing life with the two of them. There’s been a few days where I’ve felt quite overwhelmed but when I’ve unpacked it all, being his Mum is the easy bit.

“It’s the calling customer services of things that have broken, sorting out the house, admin, applying for passports etc that stresses me out so I’ve made the executive decision to just lie on the sofa with him on my chest until further notice #boymum #newmum #mothersday”.

