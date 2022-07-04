Alexandra Burke gives birth to first baby with boyfriend Darren Randolph

4 July 2022, 11:20

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

X Factor star Alexandra Burke has shared a photo of her first child with partner Darren Randolph.

Congratulations are in order because Alexandra Burke has welcomed her first baby into the world.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Alexandra and her boyfriend Darren Randolph both shared a photo of their newborn.

Alongside a picture of the little ones feet, she wrote: “Welcome to the world our little grape 🥰 We already love you more than words can say 🍇🌎🤍”.

Friends and followers were quick to comment, with one writing: “Massive congratulations to you both ❤️❤️”.

“Beautiful!!!! Ten thousand congrats 🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️❤️,” said someone else, while a third commented: “Awww Congratulations to you both!! So so happy for you!! ❤️🎉🎉🎉”.

“Huge congratulations to you both! Enjoy every second ✨♥️✨,” said a fourth.

This comes after the couple announced they were expecting in a sweet Valentine's Day video earlier this year.

Sharing a video which showed her baby bump, Alexandra simply captioned the post: “Due June 2022.”

Alexandra Burke gave birth to her first child
Alexandra Burke gave birth to her first child. Picture: Instagram

In the clip, footballer Darren, 34, could be seen kissing her belly as they walked in the forest together hand in hand.

They could also be seen laughing and smiling in their home after walking their dogs.

The pair have been thought to be dating since May last year and often share photos together on social media.

Darren is an Irish professional footballer who plays as a goalkeeper for West Ham United and the Republic of Ireland national team.

Alexandra found fame after she won The X Factor back in 2008 and has had three number one singles, as well as starring in multiple West End shows.

