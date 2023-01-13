Austin Butler's tribute to Lisa Marie Presley goes viral following tragic death

13 January 2023, 12:26

Austin Butler thanked Lisa Marien Presley during his Golden Globes acceptance speech
Austin Butler thanked Lisa Marien Presley during his Golden Globes acceptance speech. Picture: Golden Globes/Twitter
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Austin Butler's acceptance speech at the Golden Globes has gone viral following the death of Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa Marie Presley.

  • Austin Butler, 31, won the Golden Globe for Best Actor this week for his portrayal of Elvis Presley
  • Lisa Marie Presley died on Thursday in her Californian home from a reported cardiac arrest at the age of 54
  • Austin Butler paid tribute to Lisa Marie Presley and her mother Priscilla Presley during her Golden Globes acceptance speech
  • Austin Butler is yet to speak publicly about the death of Lisa Marie Presley

Austin Butler, 31, won a Golden Globe for Best Actor earlier this week for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's blockbuster Elvis.

The actor was joined by Elvis' ex-wife Priscilla Presley and his daughter Lisa Marie Presley at the award show, days before Lisa tragically passed away.

It was announced today that Lisa Marie had died at the age of 54 from a reported cardiac arrest in her home in Calabasas.

Since then, Austin's Golden Globes acceptance speech has gone viral as he thanks both Lisa and Priscilla for "opening their hearts and memories" to him.

During the acceptance speech, Austin said: "I also want to thank our incredible producers and Warner Bros and the Presley family.

He added: "Thank you guys, thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever."

The outpouring of love from Austin left both women tearful as the crowd applauded them.

Austin Butler thanks Lisa Marie Presley and Priscilla Presley as he accepts the Golden Globe for Best Actor
Austin Butler thanks Lisa Marie Presley and Priscilla Presley as he accepts the Golden Globe for Best Actor. Picture: Getty

Earlier the same evening, Lisa Marie spoke to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, where she praised Austin's performance in Elvis.

Speaking to the press at the time, she said: "It was mind-blowing, I didn't know what to do with myself after I saw it.

"I had to take five days to process it, because it was so incredible and so spot-on, and so authentic. I can't even describe what it meant."

Lisa Marie Presley walks the red carpet at the Golden Globes, days before her unexpected death
Lisa Marie Presley walks the red carpet at the Golden Globes, days before her unexpected death. Picture: Getty

Austin Butler is yet to speak out publicly about the death of Lisa Marie following her unexpected death.

