Barbara Windsor delights fans with rare TV appearance on GMB

Barbara Windsor has made a rare TV appearance. Picture: PA/ITV

The former Eastenders star - who has Alzheimer's - was branded a 'legend' by viewers.

Barbara WIndsor made a rare TV appearance on Good Morning Britain earlier today, and was branded a 'legend' by fans excited to see her up and about.

The former Eastenders star, 82, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2014, appeared via a prerecorded video link to give her fans a Christmas message with her husband Scott Mitchell.

Barbara Windsor was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2014. Picture: PA

She said: "Merry Christmas and a happy New Year to all the viewers and everyone at Good Morning from us and everyone at Alzheimer’s Society."

Read more: EastEnders to pay sweet tribute to Barbara Windsor’s character by naming soap’s new arrival after her

Scott then added: "Merry Christmas."

Viewers took to Twitter to praise Barbara for the clip, with one writing: "Wonderful to see Barbara Windsor shes looking lovely."

Another added: “Aww Dame Babs looking great this morning, a national treasure indeed. Scott is an amazing guy & they've done so much to champion the cause of sharing awareness about Dementia & challenges it brings for partners etc."

Barbara appeared on Good Morning Britain with her husband Scott earlier today. Picture: ITV

A third wrote: “Love to you both. You are a legend. Happy Christmas.”

Barbara has kept a low profile since being diagnosed, but has made several public appearances in recent weeks.

Read more: Barbara Windsor makes rare public appearance as she delivers open letter to Prime Minister calling to Fix Dementia Care

In October, she delighted fans by posting a photo with Matt Lucas and Michael Ball backstage at a performance of musical Les Miserables in London.

Earlier this year, Barbara's Eastenders co-star Shane Richie, who plays Alfie Moon, opened up about her diagnosis, revealing that he was worried she'd forget who he is as her illness progresses.

"It has been horrible to see Babs’ decline.

"You hear horror stories about someone with Alzheimer’s where they don’t recognise their own loved ones. That has to be the cruellest thing in the world.

"Babs always recognises me when she sees me but then I don’t know what it would be like the following day."

Her friend Christopher Biggins previously spoke about how supportive Barbara's husband Scott had been throughout her illness.

He said: "Her husband Scott, who is the most amazing man ever, writes down people’s names and a little list of what they’ve done before they visit so she remembers."

