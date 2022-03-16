Billie Faiers’ fury as stranger smacks son Arthur, 3, after he kicked the back of her seat

16 March 2022, 10:57 | Updated: 16 March 2022, 13:21

Billie Faiers has said someone slapped her three-year-old child
Billie Faiers has said someone slapped her three-year-old child. Picture: ITVBe/Instagram

Billie Faiers has been left furious after a complete stranger slapped her son Arthur when he was just three-years-old.

Billie Faiers has revealed a woman smacked her son Arthur on a flight home from Dubai.

The mum-of-two - who also shares daughter Nelly, seven, with husband Greg Shepherd - said the stranger hit out at her five-year-old a couple of years ago after he kicked the back of her chair.

Former TOWIE star Billie opened up about the shock moment on her podcast The Sam and Billie Show, which you can listen to on Global Player.

Billie Faiers was horrified when someone smacked her child
Billie Faiers was horrified when someone smacked her child. Picture: Instagram

“Arthur must have been about three,” Billie, 32, explained, continuing: “We were on our way back from Dubai and there was a family sat in front of us and Arthur was kicking off a bit, as they do.”

"Don't get me wrong, this is really annoying. There was a woman sat in front, a bit older, he kicked the back of her seat, I was like 'so sorry'.

“Then he was having a bit of a tantrum, crying, she turned round and she smacked him.”

Explaining her fury after the woman lashed out at her son, Billie continued: "I went ‘excuse me!’ I stood up... you know when you have the red mist and you're shaking.”

When her sister Sam, 31, asked where she slapped him, Billie replied: “She smacked him on his arm. When I mean I kicked off, I was going mental.

“Where we’re in the public eye, I thought ‘what if someone’s videos that’, but I was just so angry”

The incident soon escalated and even woke up Greg, who was a few rows ahead.

“Greg was sat a few rows in front having a sleep,” she said.

“He turned around to ask what was going on and I was literally going berserk at this woman.

“There must have been a language barrier but at the end of the day, she hit my child. She didn’t hurt him, but she slapped him.”

The situation was resolved when an air stewardess came over and everyone calmed down.

This comes after Billie and Greg recently celebrated Arthur's fifth birthday with an incredible superhero themed party.

As well as a three-tier Hulk cake, there were also plenty of colourful balloons, Captain America's shield and comic book posters everywhere.

