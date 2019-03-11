Where is Billie Faiers' wedding dress from and how much did The Mummy Diaries star's wedding to Greg Shepherd cost?

Billie Faiers married fiancé Greg Sherpherd this month on a stunning island in the Maldives. Picture: OK! magazine

The 29-year-old TOWIE star has officially tied the knot with Greg Shepherd!

The reality TV couple, who have appeared on The Only Way Is Essex and The Mummy Diaries, got married on the idyllic island of Kuramanthi in the Maldvies in front of 95 guests.

In an interview with OK! magazine, Faiers said: “Other than the days that Nelly and Arthur were born, it was the best day of my life.”

But one question on everyone's lips is - where is Billie's gorgeous wedding dress from? Here's everything you need to know...

Inside Billie Faiers wedding: A look at their Maldives wedding including the guest list, dress and the price tag!

Billie Faiers has two children with Greg Shepherd. Picture: Instagram

Where's is Billie Faiers' wedding dress from?

The Mummy Diaries star wore a gorgeous lace wedding dress by Berta.

The white gown had a plunging neckline and floral lace detail.

Billie also wore a a matching veil to compliment her elegant up do.

In the same OK! interview, Billie said she had “the feeling” when she tried it on.

It's not been confirmed how much the couple spent on the affair in total, but fans of the ITVBe show slammed Billie for demanding they spend £30k on wedding flowers.

When did Billie get married to Greg Shepherd and when did they start dating?

Billie first met broker and businessman Greg, 33, in 2011.

After three years together, Greg proposed to Billie in the Maldives in 2014.

Greg also designed the engagement ring with a Hatton Garden jeweller.

How many kids do Greg and Billie have?

Currently, Greg and Billie share two children.

Their daughter Nelly Samantha Shepherd was born on 10 July, 2014, and their son Arthur was born on 7 March, 2017.

Greg and the kids appear on Billie and sister Sam's hit TV show The Mummy Diaries - which is back for a fourth series.