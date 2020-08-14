How old is Brooklyn Beckham and what does he do for a job?

Your need-to-know on David and Victoria Beckham's oldest son: including age, job and partner.

Brooklyn Beckham recently fuelled rumours that he's already married to fiancee Nicola Peltz after posing with what appears to be a wedding band on his finger.

His mother Victoria posted a photo of him posing with his brother Cruz alongside the caption: "Love u so much @brooklynbeckham @cruzbeckham X 📷 @nicolaannepeltz."

Brooklyn, has been dating model Nicola, 25, for eight months, and he announced that they were engaged in July.

Here's your need-to-know on his job and background.

Who is Brooklyn Beckham and how old is he?

Brooklyn, 21, is the eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham.

He was born in March 1999 in London, and has three younger siblings - Romeo, 16, Cruz, 15, and Harper Seven, nine.

What does Brooklyn Beckham do for a job?

Brooklyn has worked as a model and photographer.

He has appeared in editorials for Vogue China, Miss Vogue and Dazed Korea.

As a photographer, he has shot campaigns for the likes of Burberry.

Brooklyn recently revealed he had done a shoot for GQ Mexico, photographing Cody Simpson.

Is Brooklyn Beckham married?

Brooklyn Beckham announced his engagement to Nicola Peltz back in July.

He shared an adorable photo of them together alongside the caption: "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes.

"I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby."

Many fans think that Brooklyn is already married to Nicole, as he has been photographed appearing to be wearing a wedding ring.

Does Brooklyn Beckham have Instagram?

He does indeed - you can follow him @brooklynbeckham.

