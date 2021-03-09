What is Charlotte Crosby's net worth?

How much money is Charlotte Crosby worth? Picture: Instagram/Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby net worth: Find out how much the former Geordie Shore star and Celebrity Circle contestant is worth.

Charlotte Crosby rose to fame in Geordie Shore back in 2011, and has since then enjoyed an incredible TV career.

The 30-year-old, who is one of the contestants on Channel 4's The Celebrity Circle, has appeared on the likes of Celebrity Big Brother, Ex On The Beach, Celebs Go Dating and her own reality shows The Charlotte Show and Just Tattoo Of Us.

Charlotte has racked up a huge fortune over the course of her TV career - here's what we know about her net worth.

Charlotte Crosby has racked up a huge fortune through her TV career. Picture: Instagram/Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte is reportedly worth around £2.9 million.

As well as her numerous TV appearances, Charlotte also owns a company named CLC Enterprise that, according to The Sun, provides 'media representation services'.

She also boasts a whopping 7.1million followers on Instagram, meaning she can earn a substantial sum for sponsored posts on her page.

Charlotte rose to fame on MTV's Geordie Shore. Picture: PA

Who is Charlotte Crosby playing in The Circle?

Charlotte Crosby is 'catfishing' as Peter Andre in Channel 4's The Celebrity Circle.

Speaking about her excitement to join the show, Charlotte said: "I'm so excited. I am such a huge fan of The Circle. I just love TV, I'm one of those people who has seen every single reality show."

Charlotte will be playing Peter Andre in The Celebrity Circle. Picture: Channel 4

And opening up about her decision to to play as Peter Andre, she added: "I've met Peter Andre a couple of times. I mean, we're not friends, but who doesn't like Peter Andre? He won Dad of the Year about 75 years in a row. How can you not like Dad of the Year?

"I'm here and I need to pick someone who everyone likes. No one, when they see Peter Andre is in there, is going to be like, 'Oh. Peter Andre.' Everyone's going to be like, 'Oh my God, Peter Andre!' He's loved by so many people. He's such a nice guy. So I'm onto a winner already."

