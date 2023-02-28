Chloe Madeley forced to defend herself over photo of baby daughter with dad Richard

28 February 2023, 13:04 | Updated: 28 February 2023, 13:09

Chloe Madeley has hit back at mum-shamers
Chloe Madeley has hit back at mum-shamers. Picture: Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Chloe Madeley has hit out after she was mum-shamed over a picture of her baby daughter with Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan.

Chloe Madeley has hit back at her followers after sharing a photo of her baby daughter with famous grandparents Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan.

The star welcomed Bodhi in August last year with her husband James Haskell, and has been sharing her journey through motherhood ever since.

And a recent photo sees Chloe taking her daughter along to enjoy an evening out with her parents.

In the picture, Chloe’s dad can be seen smiling at his grandaughter as she stands on the table, with Judy also beaming at the tot.

But it seems it didn’t take long for Chloe’s followers to share negative comments about the photo, with the star later changing the caption.

She wrote: "The view dreams are made of. Pure love in front of me! *Please note that the cutlery remained out of reach throughout lunch," before adding a police car emoji.

Her followers then jumped to support her, with one writing: "What about the napkins - they look pretty menacing."

"Lovely photo. How sad that you have to state the obvious so as not to stir up criticism," another wrote.

Chloe Madeley and her husband James Haskell with their daughter
Chloe Madeley and her husband James Haskell with their daughter. Picture: Instagram

"I hope you didn’t let the baby touch a plate. You'll have the perfect parent police judging,” a third added.

Someone else joked: “How did your Dad eat his lunch if he couldn't reach the cutlery? 🤣”

This comes after Chloe had to defend herself once again after sharing a picture of Bodhi sitting on James’ lap in the back of a taxi.

While the photo has now been deleted, she was reportedly called ‘irresponsible’ for not putting her daughter in a car seat.

Chloe then explained that children under three are not allowed to use seatbelts in the back of taxis if the driver doesn’t provide a car seat.

She then said: “How dare you insinuate that because we're in a 10 minute taxi ride where legally our child under the age of 3 sits on our lap, that I'm a bad mother. You are the worst of us women. Go away. Get a grip. Get a life.”

Taking to her Instagram story, Chloe later added: “Women who've never met me or my baby thinking they care more about her than I do never fails to shock and disgust me.

“Rest assured I don't make a safety conscious decision without first researching it (and getting multiple second opinions from friends and family.)

“Keep your side of the street clean and don't worry about mine.”

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Cleaner who found £50,000 in toilet bin receives cash reward for 'honesty'

Cleaner who found £50,000 in toilet bin receives cash reward for 'honesty'

Lifestyle

Gogglebox favourites to return for special 10th anniversary

Gogglebox favourites will return for special 10th anniversary episode

TV & Movies

Molly-Mae has been reunited with her partner Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague's emotional reunion with Tommy Fury after Jake Paul win

EastEnders, Emmerdale and Coronation Street have had a schedule change

EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale schedule change: When are the soaps on this week?

TV & Movies

Noel Radford said he was retiring from his bakery

Dad-of-22 Noel Radford criticised for 'retiring' from pie shop to spend more time with kids
Rosie Seabrook has joined the Love Island cast

Love Island fans convinced they recognise bombshell Rosie Seabrook

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has hit back at one of her followers

Stacey Solomon hits back after she's criticised for 'impractical' nails with new baby

Snow could be reaching the UK this week

Met Office confirm when snow is due in the UK next month

News

The Traitors series 2 is coming to BBC

The Traitors season 2: How to apply to be in the next series

TV & Movies

Here's how you can see the Northern Lights tonight

How to see the Northern Lights in the UK tonight: Best time, where and how to track

Lifestyle

Danny Dyer went to the Maldives in December

EastEnders star Danny Dyer opens up on £140,000 Maldives holiday

Spencer Matthews is attempting to find his brother's body

Spencer Matthews attempts to recover brother's body from Everest 23 years after death

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a midi dress from Hobbs

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green midi dress from Hobbs

Molly-Mae's net worth has been revealed

Inside Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's huge fortune - including £10k Instagram posts

Ollie Locke has announced the news he's expecting twins

Made In Chelsea's Ollie Locke and husband Gareth expecting twins after baby heartbreak