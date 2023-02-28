Chloe Madeley forced to defend herself over photo of baby daughter with dad Richard

Chloe Madeley has hit back at mum-shamers. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Chloe Madeley has hit out after she was mum-shamed over a picture of her baby daughter with Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan.

Chloe Madeley has hit back at her followers after sharing a photo of her baby daughter with famous grandparents Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan.

The star welcomed Bodhi in August last year with her husband James Haskell, and has been sharing her journey through motherhood ever since.

And a recent photo sees Chloe taking her daughter along to enjoy an evening out with her parents.

In the picture, Chloe’s dad can be seen smiling at his grandaughter as she stands on the table, with Judy also beaming at the tot.

But it seems it didn’t take long for Chloe’s followers to share negative comments about the photo, with the star later changing the caption.

She wrote: "The view dreams are made of. Pure love in front of me! *Please note that the cutlery remained out of reach throughout lunch," before adding a police car emoji.

Her followers then jumped to support her, with one writing: "What about the napkins - they look pretty menacing."

"Lovely photo. How sad that you have to state the obvious so as not to stir up criticism," another wrote.

Chloe Madeley and her husband James Haskell with their daughter. Picture: Instagram

"I hope you didn’t let the baby touch a plate. You'll have the perfect parent police judging,” a third added.

Someone else joked: “How did your Dad eat his lunch if he couldn't reach the cutlery? 🤣”

This comes after Chloe had to defend herself once again after sharing a picture of Bodhi sitting on James’ lap in the back of a taxi.

While the photo has now been deleted, she was reportedly called ‘irresponsible’ for not putting her daughter in a car seat.

Chloe then explained that children under three are not allowed to use seatbelts in the back of taxis if the driver doesn’t provide a car seat.

She then said: “How dare you insinuate that because we're in a 10 minute taxi ride where legally our child under the age of 3 sits on our lap, that I'm a bad mother. You are the worst of us women. Go away. Get a grip. Get a life.”

Taking to her Instagram story, Chloe later added: “Women who've never met me or my baby thinking they care more about her than I do never fails to shock and disgust me.

“Rest assured I don't make a safety conscious decision without first researching it (and getting multiple second opinions from friends and family.)

“Keep your side of the street clean and don't worry about mine.”