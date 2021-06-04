How old is Chris Eubank, what is his net worth and is he married?

How much is Chris Eubank worth? Here's everything you need to know about the Celebrity Gogglebox star...

Chris Eubank is back on our screens with the latest series of Celebrity Gogglebox.

Appearing next to his son Chris Eubank Jr, the former professional boxer is giving fans a glimpse into his family life.

But how old is Chris Eubank and how many children does he have?

Chris Sr and Chris Jr are on Celebrity Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

How old is Chris Eubank?

Chris was born on August 8 1966, which makes him 54-years-old.

From two months to six-years-old, Chris was raised in Jamaica and when he came back to England, he lived in Stoke Newington, Dalston, Hackney and then Peckham.

He competed as a professional boxer from 1985 to 1998 and held the WBO middleweight and super-middleweight titles between 1990 and 1995.

The star reigned as world champion for over five years and was undefeated in his first ten years as a professional.

Chris Eubank and his son Chris Jr. Picture: PA Images

What is Chris Eubank Sr’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chris has a net worth of £360,000.

In 2009, the former boxer was declared bankrupt and is said to have owed around £1.3m in taxes alone.

Is Chris Eubank married?

Chris Eubank has been married three times.

He tied the knot with his first wife, Karron, back in 1990 and they stayed together for 15 years,

They split in 2005 amid allegations of cheating.

Chris Eubank and his ex-wife Karron. Picture: PA Images

Chris previously opened up about the split on Piers Morgan's Life Stories, recalling the moment Karron told him she wanted a divorce.

"I didn't believe it. When she said she wanted a divorce. I said, 'You can't be serious',” he said, adding: “She said, 'Yeah'. I said, 'OK'. But I didn't believe it. And I think it was about a year and a half later we were divorced."

In 2014, the boxer got married for the second time with his former manager Claire Geary in Las Vegas.

The pair split after three years, and Chris is now married to his third wife whose identity is a mystery.

Speaking to Piers Morgan, he said he met her at the Dorchester Hotel and they now live in Louisiana together, where his wife is originally from.

How many children does Chris Eubank have?

Chris shares four children with his first wife Karron, sons Chris Jr, 31, Sebastian, 29, and Joseph, 24, and daughter Emily, 26.

He also shares 32-year-old Nathanael with ex-girlfriend Cynthia Wilson.