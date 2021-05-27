How many children does Courteney Cox have?

How many kids does Courteney Cox have? Picture: Instagram/Courteney Cox/Getty

Courteney Cox kids: how many children does the Friends star have and how old is her daughter Coco?

Courteney Cox has returned to our screens in the long-awaited Friends reunion, which is now available to watch on NOWTV.

She was joined by her co-stars David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry - as well as a number of special guests - to reminisce about the show.

Courteney was previously married to David Arquette, and the pair share a daughter named Coco.

Here's your need-to-know on her family life.

How many kids does Courteney Cox have?

Courteney is mum to one child, a daughter named Coco Arquette.

How old is Courteney Cox's daughter?

Coco was born on 13 June 2004, making her 16 years old.

Courteney regularly posts videos of her performing music with Coco, where her daughter shows off her impressive singing skills.

Speaking recently on The Drew Barrymore Show, Courteney previously spoke about her daughter, discussing her decision to wear make-up and dye her hair.

Coco Arquette is 16 years old. Picture: Getty

She said: "People will say, 'Why do you let Coco wear so much makeup?' She's been wearing makeup forever, that is a self-expression for her,.

"She loves to dress up. She will dye her hair, it was purple a week ago, I think right now it's blonde underneath before it was blue."

Courteney also joked that Coco dyes her hair so much "we've ruined the bathroom 1,000 times.

"I tell her, 'Please, put down garbage bags.' She didn't get the neat gene from me, that's for sure."

Courteney added: "I think we just have to let them be themselves with boundaries, of course.

"I am not great at boundaries. I have to get better at it."

She also said that one of her 'best threats' to her daughter is telling her that she'll "really start sticking to my boundaries."

"And she's like, 'What? You're a great mom, just don't change. You know I don't like change.' So if I just say I'm going to be stricter, the fear goes right in," she shares. "The one thing you've got to stick with is if you say, 'I'm taking your phone away,' then you've got to be strong. I am not always strong, that's the key though. My partner Johnny [McDaid] is always like, "You have to stick with your boundaries. That's really important.'"

