Lisa Kudrow reveals her son used to call Jennifer Aniston 'mommy' on Friends set

Lisa Kudrow has revealed that her son Julian used to call her Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston 'mommy' on the set of Friends.

Friends star Lisa Kudrow has just shared an absolutely adorable anecdote about her co-star Jennifer Aniston.

The 57-year-old actor, who played Phoebe Buffet in Friends, revealed that her son Julian used to call Jennifer, who played Rachel Green, 'mommy' when he'd come to the set.

Lisa fell pregnant during the fourth season of the show, and Julian would regularly accompany her to the set. She revealed that he developed a close bond with Jennifer, and would sometimes get 'confused'.

Speaking to Conan O'Brien on Conan, Lisa said: "He got a little confused. I know that he really was obsessed with Jen.

Lisa fell pregnant during season four of Friends. Picture: Getty

"He'd fly into her lap. Well, she's a love bug, and that made sense. And I was always glad for anyone that Julien felt love for and felt from.

"But then at home, she'd be on TV, and he'd go, 'Mommy!'"

Friends aired between 1994 and 2004. Picture: Getty

Lisa revealed that Julian - who is now 23 - hasn't seen every episode of Friends, adding: "I know he hasn't seen every episode. I know for a while, in school, people were watching it. And he kind of felt like he had to, so that he can participate in what everyone else was watching. And he did really think that everybody else was very funny on the show."

Jennifer recently wished Julian a happy birthday when Lisa shared photos of him on Instagram to mark the occasion earlier this month.

She wrote: "Happy Birthday, Juls!!! Feels like yesterday that you arrived".

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the Friends reunion would be airing on May 27.

The cast took to their Instagrams to share the news, with Jennifer writing: "t’s official! The #FriendsReunion premieres May 27th on @HBOMax — could we BE any more excited?! 😝❤️".

