What is Curtis Pritchard's net worth? Picture: Instagram/Curtis Pritchard

By Polly Foreman

Curtis Pritchard is taking part in Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion - here's your need-to-know on his career and net worth.

Celebs Go Dating is *finally* back on our screens, and the E4 show has returned with a huge Big Brother-style twist...

In line with restrictions brought in during the coronavirus pandemic, all the celebs and daters will be isolating together in an incredible Surrey mansion for four weeks.

One of the celebs taking part of Love Island star Curtis Pritchard - here's your need-to-know on his career and net worth.

What is Curtis Pritchard's Net Worth?

Curtis' precise net worth isn't known, but some reports claim he's worth around £400,000.

What does Curtis Pritchard do?

Like his famous Strictly star brother AJ, Curtis is a professional dancer.

He was known for previously being a professional dancer on the Irish Dancing with the Stars, but he stepped down from the role in 2019.

Curtis appeared on Love Island in 2019. Picture: ITV

He shot to fame in Love Island in 2019 when he was a contestant on the fifth series. Curtis coupled up with Maura Higgins on the show, and the pair went on to finish in fourth place.

They stayed together for a few months after leaving the show, but split in early 2020.

Maura confirmed the news on Instagram, writing: "Curtis and I have made the decision to separate.

"We enjoyed a great experience from our time in the villa and want to thank everyone for supporting our relationship.

"There is no easy way to get through a break up and no bad feeling on either side. We tried to make it work but it wasn’t to be, and I wish Curtis nothing but the best for the future."

Curtis has since had a role in BBC's The Greatest Dancer, where he appeared as the receptionist, and boasts an impressive Instagram following.

Who are the other contestants on Celebs Go Dating?

The famous faces appearing on this series are Chloe Ferry, Curtis Pritchard, Karim Zeroual, Kimberly Hart-Simpson, Sophie Hermann, Tom Zanetti, and Wayne Lineker.

When is Celebs Go Dating on E4?

Celebs Go Dating is on every weeknight at 9pm on E4.

