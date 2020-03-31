Dan Osborne fans go wild for his 'bulge' in sultry selfie

31 March 2020, 08:35 | Updated: 31 March 2020, 08:47

Dan Osbrone has shared a sultry gym selfie on Instagram
Dan Osbrone has shared a sultry gym selfie on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Dan Osborne posted a gym selfie on Instagram - but fans couldn't help but notice his bulge.

Dan Osborne has sent fans wild with a sexy gym selfie which leaves very little to the imagination.

The former TOWIE star, 28, shared a photo of himself pouting next to some weights wearing an extremely tight pair of shorts and shared his experience of lockdown in the caption.

He wrote: "Don’t know what day, week or month I’m in anymore but do know I am glad I ordered this gym equipment before all this madness started!

"Stay positive, stay fit, most importantly, stay safe & stay healthy #quarantine".

Dan Osborne delighted fans with the sultry snap
Dan Osborne delighted fans with the sultry snap. Picture: Instagram

Many of his fans rushed to comment on his very visible bulge, with one writing: "We can pretend the gratuitous crotch bulge was accidental."

Another added: "That bulge" alongside some heart eye emojis.

Dan is currently isolating with his wife Jacqueline and their two daughters Ella, four, and Mia, one.

Dan Osborne is isolating with his family
Dan Osborne is isolating with his family. Picture: Instagram

Jacqueline recently urged her followers to stay at home in a passionate Instagram post, writing: "People are working hard and putting them selves in danger, for us. Thanks so much all the key workers be it, teachers, nhs workers, care home workers, delivery drivers and so many more thanks so much.

"We have the easy job. Coffee, cleaning, tv, home schooling, playing, sun, slides, tiktok, bed time stories....♥️

"I look forward to life being back to normal and seeing my family and friends but if we do not follow the rules the. Who knows when on earth that will be. Stay safe and stay at home♥️".

