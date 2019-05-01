Dan Osborne admits he 'doesn't know' whether he'll stay married to Jacqueline Jossa

1 May 2019, 08:47 | Updated: 1 May 2019, 08:49

Dan Osborne has spoken out about his marriage problems
Dan Osborne has spoken out about his marriage problems. Picture: Getty

He has spoken out about his marriage, admitting that it's on the rocks and the pair are 'losing their friendship'

Dan Osborne has spoken out about his marriage to Jacqueline Jossa, admitting that it's on the rocks and he is unsure whether it will survive.

Read more: Dan Osborne shares emotional Instagram post following Jacqueline Jossa's cryptic rant

The 27-year-old, who was last month photographed looking cosy with his female friend Steph Ledigo in LA, revealed that he and Jacqueline are 'losing their friendship' and he often seeks refuge in the gym to escape the tension in the house.


Speaking to new! magazine, the former TOWIE star admitted that his wife was not happy about the reports about him and Steph, and she sent him screengrabs of the photographs.

When asked whether he and Jacqueline had discussed ending things, he said: "No, but there is a real negative energy and life’s too short to live like that. I just want to be happy and I want Jac to be happy. Whether that’s with me or not.

"It’s more like a really bad tension in the house and it’s getting worse. We’re losing our friendship. When I feel it’s getting too much, I’ll get out of the house and go to the gym or something."

He added: "If me and Jac were to break up at some point, then that's life and that's a decision made by us as a couple.

"I don't know what's going to happen. There's only to much anyone can take. But it's causing massive problems for us."

His comments come after the friend he was photographed with in LA - PR Steph Ledigo - hit back at claims anything untoward was going on between them, insisting that they are just friends.

She told The Sun Online: “I would never go near a married man. It was purely professional.

“There has definitely never been anything romantic between us. He’s like a brother. I just don’t feel like that at all.”

She went on to say that she has known Dan for five years through her PR company Go PR, adding that she's never heard him speak about Jacqueline Jossa because, she says: “I wouldn’t be close enough to him to talk about relationships.”

Steph revealed that their meeting in LA was purely platonic, saying: “He was working with a gym over there.  I was there seeing a friend in San Francisco and I have clients in LA so I went to see them.

Read more: Jacqueline Jossa slams cruel trolls who have called her a "frumpy dumpling" in recent photo

“We just went for dinner.  He was working and I just met up with them and came back to the UK.”

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Kelly Brook looked ready for summer in this cute dress

Kelly Brook's on-air look: Get the Heart presenter's black and white animal print dress
Katie Price has undergone a third facelift - leaving her unrecognisable

Katie Price facelift results revealed after she underwent her THIRD round of surgery in Turkey
Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe are parents to Prince and Paris Jackson

How many kids did Debbie Rowe and Michael Jackson have together?
The Spice Girls performing in their iconic outfits at the 1997 Brit Awards

Danny Dyer shocks fans as he appears in frock for Eastenders Spice Girls special

TV & Movies

Tolkien stars Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins on the red carpet for the film's UK premiere

When is the new Tolkien movie out in the UK and who’s in the cast with Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins?

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Faye Brookes has quit Coronation Street

Coronation Street star Faye Brookes QUITS Kate Connor role just days after Tristan Gemmill’s shock exit

TV & Movies

Sonic the Hedgehog, which stars comedy actor Jim Carrey, is speeding towards its release date later this year.

Sonic the Hedgehog movie: When is it released in the UK and who’s in the cast with Jim Carrey?

TV & Movies

Viewers were shocked when the woman admitted to feeding her son an electrocuted pigeon

This Morning viewers alarmed by mum who feeds son, three, ROADKILL to save cash

Lifestyle

Emmerdale has been slammed for casting Kris Mochrie, who served two years in prison for supplying date rape drug GHB and perverting the course of justice.

Emmerdale actor jailed for supplying date rape drug is cast as Victoria Sugden’s rapist

TV & Movies

Disney on Ice will tour in the UK from September

Disney on Ice 2019: UK dates and ticket information

Lifestyle