David Beckham handed six-month driving ban for using phone behind the wheel

9 May 2019, 14:51 | Updated: 9 May 2019, 14:54

David Beckham arriving in court today
David Beckham arriving in court today. Picture: PA

David Beckham, who appeared in court today after being caught using his phone behind the wheel, has been banned from driving for six months.

David Beckham was caught using his mobile phone while driving his Bentley in London last November, and appeared in court today where he was handed six points on his license.

Read more: David Beckham posts revealing photo of Victoria Beckham without make-up

The ex-England captain, 44, pled guilty to the charges last month - and was due to be sentenced at Lavender Hill Magistrates Court.

David Beckham has been banned from driving for six months
David Beckham has been banned from driving for six months. Picture: PA

He today appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court to receive his sentence, and he was handed a £750 fine as well as his ban and points.

Read more: James Corden tricks David Beckham with hilarious statue prank on the Late Late Show

As he already had six points on his license before today, the additional six add up to an automatic driving ban.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "An allegation was made by a member of the public to the Met that on November 21, 2018, they saw a 43-year-old man on his mobile phone while driving his car in the area of Great Portland Street, W1. 

Read more: David Beckham clothing line Kent and Curwen: Must-have items from the Peaky Blinders inspired collection

"The 43-year-old man has been sent a notice of intended prosecution."

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Paddy and Christine have three children

Christine McGuinness reveals her youngest daughter Felicity is showing signs of autism
Vicky Pattison has revealed she feels like a 'fraud'

Vicky Pattison admits she feels 'sad and lonely' after 'weight gain' in honest selfie
Josie Gibson has showed off her weight transformation on Instagram

Josie Gibson shows off DRAMATIC weight loss in swimsuit pic with son Reggie
The Love Island runner up gave her opinion on this upcoming series

Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson shares her thoughts on this year's line-up
Hilary Duff has shared a candid Instagram post with her followers

Hilary Duff reveals why she's quit breastfeeding in brutally honest Instagram post

Trending on Heart

Vegan versions of the popular IKEA meatballs will be available in 2020

IKEA is making vegan meatballs that look and taste like the meat version

Food & Health

Have you been playing Uno WRONG all this time? (stock image)

The makers of 'Uno' claim we've been playing it wrong all this time - and people aren't happy

Lifestyle

WhatsApp will stop supporting Windows phones

WhatsApp is set to stop working on lots of people’s phones next year

Technology

There's a genius way to pick up shards of glass

Parents have discovered this genius hack for picking up broken glass

Lifestyle

The site promises to pair together attractive individuals

Certain 'ugly' features will get you banned from the Beautiful People dating app

Lifestyle

A man took drastic action when he was fed up of his girlfriend's vegan diet

Man secretly swaps girlfriend’s vegan milk for dairy to see if it actually gives her acne

Food & Health