David Beckham handed six-month driving ban for using phone behind the wheel

David Beckham arriving in court today. Picture: PA

David Beckham, who appeared in court today after being caught using his phone behind the wheel, has been banned from driving for six months.

David Beckham was caught using his mobile phone while driving his Bentley in London last November, and appeared in court today where he was handed six points on his license.

The ex-England captain, 44, pled guilty to the charges last month - and was due to be sentenced at Lavender Hill Magistrates Court.

David Beckham has been banned from driving for six months. Picture: PA

He today appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court to receive his sentence, and he was handed a £750 fine as well as his ban and points.

As he already had six points on his license before today, the additional six add up to an automatic driving ban.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "An allegation was made by a member of the public to the Met that on November 21, 2018, they saw a 43-year-old man on his mobile phone while driving his car in the area of Great Portland Street, W1.

"The 43-year-old man has been sent a notice of intended prosecution."