Denise Van Outen’s ex Eddie praises her in emotional post after shock split

9 March 2022, 07:12 | Updated: 9 March 2022, 09:41

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Eddie Boxshall has shared a sweet tribute to his ex Denise Van Outen following their shock split.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Denise Van Outen’s ex-fiancee Eddie Boxshall has called their relationship ‘wonderful’ in a heartfelt post.

The Celebrity Gogglebox stars called it quits back in January after more than seven years together.

But to mark International Women’s Day, Eddie, 47, took to his Instagram page with a tribute to his former girlfriend.

Eddie Boxshall shared a post about his ex Denise Van Outen
Eddie Boxshall shared a post about his ex Denise Van Outen. Picture: Instagram

Alongside a photo of Denise, 47, on a golf buggy he told his followers: “Regardless of us sadly going our separate ways I have to acknowledge that in our wonderful 7 and a half year relationship I witnessed the hardest working and most driven woman in her business and amazing mummy to Betsy #neverstops #upmostrespect.”

In another post, Eddie went to praise his mum and his nan, writing: “These women have been monumental in my life from teaching me, supporting me, loving me through good and bad times, bringing up my children and being there for me during life’s journey. I can’t thank them enough for their strength, character, love and continued friendship.”

Denise and Eddie had been together since 2014 and lived at their home in Essex with Denise’s daughter Besty, 12, who she shares with ex Lee Mead.

Eddie has two children from a previous relationship, Jordan, 25, and 22-year-old Leah

Following reports of their split, Denise confirmed the news on her own social media accounts, saying she will ‘always treasure the good times’.

Denise and Eddie were together for seven years
Denise and Eddie were together for seven years. Picture: Instagram

She said: "Over the past couple of months, there has been much speculation regarding my relationship with Eddie.

"It saddens me to confirm that we are no longer a couple. I had to make the difficult decision not to continue in our relationship.

"I will always treasure the good times we spent together, and the memories made. We ask that you please respect our privacy at this time, especially for our children."

A statement from her rep added: "Denise is understandably upset about the news, but she remains optimistic for the future. Her priority is looking after her daughter and continuing to work on the many exciting projects she has coming up this year."

Listen now on Global Player: Ukraine’s Hidden Voices with Amanda Holden, the untold stories of those caught in the conflict.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Martin Lewis has shared some tips for keeping energy costs as low as possible for as long as possible

Martin Lewis urges people to do three things before energy rise on April 1

Lifestyle

Sue Radford has hit back at trolls who criticised her spending

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford hits back at trolls who criticise her spending
Which animal can you see in this optical illusion?

Which animal do you see? Optical illusion shows either a cat or moose

Lifestyle

Celebrating Mother's Day on Heart

Share your Mother’s Day Message on Heart

Lifestyle

Three Married at First Sight Australia brides tried to leave the show

Married at First Sight Australia: The dramatic moment THREE brides tried to quit the show

TV & Movies

Jessie Wallace has revealed she has become a grandma

EastEnders' Jessie Wallace becomes a grandma at 50 as she shares sweet photo

TV & Movies

Do you have what it takes to be on Gogglebox?

Gogglebox is looking for 'funny families' in northern England - here's how to apply

TV & Movies

Carolina Santos and Daniel Holmes were caught up in a cheating scandal on MAFS

Married At First Sight Australia's Carolina Santos and Daniel Holmes in shock ‘cheating’ scandal

TV & Movies

Mille shared a picture of her partner on Instagram

Millie Radford shares first glimpse of newborn baby's dad

A woman built an adjoining door to her ex-husband's house [STOCK IMAGE]

‘I live next door to my ex because it’s the best way to raise our daughter’

Lifestyle

The Dancing On Ice final has been rescheduled

Dancing on Ice final forced off air next weekend

Dancing On Ice 2022

Amanda and Ashley sat down for a candid International Women's Day chat

Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts discuss scrutiny of their outfits in International Women's Day chat
Holly Willoughby is wearing an outfit from the high street today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink blouse from LK Bennett
Tuppence Middleton is starring as Fi in Our House

Inside Tuppence Middleton's life away from Our House

TV & Movies

Laura Whitmore hosts new Global podcast Hear Her Voice

Hear Her Voice: Laura Whitmore hosts brand-new podcast celebrating women in music