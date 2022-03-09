Denise Van Outen’s ex Eddie praises her in emotional post after shock split

Eddie Boxshall has shared a sweet tribute to his ex Denise Van Outen following their shock split.

Denise Van Outen’s ex-fiancee Eddie Boxshall has called their relationship ‘wonderful’ in a heartfelt post.

The Celebrity Gogglebox stars called it quits back in January after more than seven years together.

But to mark International Women’s Day, Eddie, 47, took to his Instagram page with a tribute to his former girlfriend.

Eddie Boxshall shared a post about his ex Denise Van Outen. Picture: Instagram

Alongside a photo of Denise, 47, on a golf buggy he told his followers: “Regardless of us sadly going our separate ways I have to acknowledge that in our wonderful 7 and a half year relationship I witnessed the hardest working and most driven woman in her business and amazing mummy to Betsy #neverstops #upmostrespect.”

In another post, Eddie went to praise his mum and his nan, writing: “These women have been monumental in my life from teaching me, supporting me, loving me through good and bad times, bringing up my children and being there for me during life’s journey. I can’t thank them enough for their strength, character, love and continued friendship.”

Denise and Eddie had been together since 2014 and lived at their home in Essex with Denise’s daughter Besty, 12, who she shares with ex Lee Mead.

Eddie has two children from a previous relationship, Jordan, 25, and 22-year-old Leah

Following reports of their split, Denise confirmed the news on her own social media accounts, saying she will ‘always treasure the good times’.

Denise and Eddie were together for seven years. Picture: Instagram

She said: "Over the past couple of months, there has been much speculation regarding my relationship with Eddie.

"It saddens me to confirm that we are no longer a couple. I had to make the difficult decision not to continue in our relationship.

"I will always treasure the good times we spent together, and the memories made. We ask that you please respect our privacy at this time, especially for our children."

A statement from her rep added: "Denise is understandably upset about the news, but she remains optimistic for the future. Her priority is looking after her daughter and continuing to work on the many exciting projects she has coming up this year."

