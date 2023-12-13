Dick Van Dyke, 98, gushes over wife Arlene Silver, 52, after a decade of marriage

13 December 2023, 11:32

The Hollywood icon first met his wife in 2006.
The Hollywood icon first met his wife in 2006. Picture: Alamy

The Mary Poppins actor admitted he was still spellbound by his spouse's beauty.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dick Van Dyke, 98, was captured gushing over his wife Arlene Silver, 52, during filming for a brand new TV special paying tribute to the life and career of the Mary Poppins star.

The beloved actor, who is celebrating his birthday today, was caught on camera gazing at his spouse of 12 years and couldn't help but pay her a compliment as he stared at her adoringly.

"You look like a movie star," the Tony Award winner told the make-up artist, whilst taping a special called Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic for US TV network CBS.

A voice from behind the scenes was captured agreeing, saying: "Doesn't she?" to which the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star said: "She really does, doesn't she?"

The Hollywood superstar turned 98 on 13th December 2023.
The Hollywood superstar turned 98 on 13th December 2023. Picture: Alamy

With a glint in his eye, the iconic performer then flashed his charming smile across the room, adding: "She really does, doesn't she?" before joking: "I saw her first!"

The married couple are clearly still very much in love after tying the knot in Malibu back in February 2012, when Dick was 86 and Arlene was 40.

The pair first met at the SAG Awards in 2006 and struck up a friendship as the American entertainer was still in a relationship with his long-term partner Michelle Triola Marvin.

After she sadly passed away from cancer in 2009, the duo grew closer and eventually fell for each other before deciding to make it official.

"There was something about her beautiful eyes," Dick previously confessed to People.

Dick Van Dyke and Arlene Silver have been married since 2012.
Dick Van Dyke and Arlene Silver have been married since 2012. Picture: Alamy

Their relationship grew from strength to strength and now, over a decade later, Dick appears to still be mesmerised by his glamorous partner.

"She is the best wife," the Hollywood legend previously told the Malibu Times. "She's made me the happiest man in the world. Our life is so good together."

Arlene, who is 46 years younger than Dick, also spoke of their loving marriage, telling the Huffington Post: "We take very good care of each other.

"I'm very aware that I have a national treasure on my hands. He's the perfect human being but he's also the perfect partner."

Despite their strong romance, Arlene admitted she wasn't actually sure who her famous husband was when they first crossed paths almost 20 years ago.

"I remember seeing Dick at the catering table with his bow tie and his big smile. Right when I sat down, he was sitting next to me. He said, "Hi, I'm Dick." The first thing I asked him was, "Weren't you in Mary Poppins?" I wasn't sure,' she told the Huffington Post in 2013.

"I knew who he was but I wasn't sure why I knew who he was. I was not familiar with all his work. He has so much work I can't believe I missed it."

Dick famously played chimney sweep Bert in Mary Poppins.
Dick famously played chimney sweep Bert in Mary Poppins. Picture: Alamy

Dick Van Dyke is best know for his starring roles in Mary Poppins (1964), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968), Dick Tracy (1990), and Diagnosis: Murder (1993-2001).

His film and TV credentials, which have won him multiple awards over his 70-year career, also include Bye Bye Birdie (1963), The Comic (1969), Columbo (1974), The Carol Burnett Show (1977), and more recently Curious George (2006), Night At The Museum (2006), Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb (2014) and Mary Poppins Returns (2018), among others.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz News

What movies are on Christmas Day? TV schedule revealed

What movies are on TV this Christmas Day? Full schedule revealed

Lifestyle

What films are on Christmas Eve? TV listings revealed

What films are on TV this Christmas Eve? Full listings revealed

Lifestyle

What films are on Boxing Day? TV listings revealed

What films are on TV this Boxing Day? Full schedule revealed

TV & Movies

What movies are on New Year's Eve? TV schedule revealed

What movies are on TV this New Year's Eve? Full schedule revealed

TV & Movies

Here's what the cast of Love Actually look like now

Love Actually cast now: Where are the stars of the hit Christmas film?

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight Australia stars Tahnee and Ollie split after 16 months together

Married At First Sight Australia stars Tahnee Cook and Ollie Skelton split after 16 months together

TV & Movies

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals her lavish Christmas dinner plans

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals her lavish Christmas dinner plans

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Westminster Abbey

How to watch Kate Middleton Christmas carols: Date, time and celebrity guest list

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Martin Lewis revealed the date millions of households will receive their final payments.

Martin Lewis reveals exact date £299 cost of living payment will be made

Money

BabyCentre says film, TV, music and royals impact popularity.

Baby names: Most popular boys and girls names of 2023

Parenting

Pickle Cottage: Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's £1.2million home

Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's £1.2million home Pickle Cottage

A retail expert revealed when to visit your chosen supermarket over Christmas.

When is the best time to do the Christmas food shopping in Tesco, Aldi, Asda and more

Lifestyle

The Traitors is back on screens in January.

The Traitors scraps major plot twist ahead of series two

TV & Movies

Pete Wicks is appearing on Celebrity Masterchef

Who is Pete Wicks? Age, height and TOWIE career revealed

King Charles and Queen Camilla looking at one another and a picture of the Cambridge family at the carol service

What are the royal Christmas cards this year?

Jen hopes he will be remembered as "he'd love to be".

Jennifer Aniston opens up about Matthew Perry's final days in first interview since his death
Rylan Clark and Emma Willis on This Morning

This Morning viewers back Rylan Clark and Emma Willis for permanent presenters

Showbiz

MAFS star Luke Worley needed a tetanus jab after the horror attack.

Married At First Sight's Luke rushed to hospital after 'man tried to bite his finger off'

Married at First Sight

Mollie King taking a selfie while wearing a blue shirt and navy blazer alongside a picture of her in a beige suit

Who is Mollie King? Everything you need to know including age, boyfriend, children and singing career
Families can get financial help with food costs during the holidays.

How to get free school meals for your children over Christmas

Money

Would you charge your family for Christmas dinner?

Mum furious after in-laws reveal they’re charging family for Christmas dinner

Christmas

Supermarket Christmas and New Year opening hours 2023: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl

Supermarket Christmas and New Year opening times 2023: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl

Lifestyle

Married At First Sight's Jordan and Erica claim Laura did the show to 'audition for Made in Chelsea'

Jordan and Erica claim Laura did MAFS as 'an audition for Made In Chelsea'