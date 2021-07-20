Eamonn Holmes announces he has become a grandad for the first time

By Alice Dear

Eamonn Holmes announced on Tuesday's This Morning that his son, Declan – who he shares with his ex-wife Gabrielle – and his partner have welcomed a baby girl.

Eamonn Holmes, 61, has become a grandfather for the first time.

The TV personality, who is currently hosting This Morning over the summer with wife Ruth Langsford, announced the news on the ITV show on Tuesday.

He told the viewers that "things had changed" since they last saw him and that he had become a grandad.

Eamonn was beaming with pride as he announced the news on This Morning. Picture: ITV

Eamonn beamed with pride as he explained that his son Declan and his wife Jenny had welcomed a baby girl.

The newborn weighed 7lbs 6oz and has been called Amelia.

Eamonn and Ruth then went on to talk about what Eamonn will be called by his new granddaughter, with Ruth coming up with a potential – 'Grumps'.

Instead, Eamonn said: "My friend Bill, he's anointed himself Papa...I'd like my grandchildren to call me Papa."

Eamonn's son Declan and his wife Jenny welcomed a baby girl who they have called Amelia. Picture: ITV

Ruth said that she can't wait to meet the newborn as she added her congratulations to the couple.

Eamonn's son, Declan, is one of three children he shares with his ex-wife, Gabrielle, who he split from in 1996.

The exes, who are amicable, are also parents to Rebecca, 29, and Niall, 27.

Eamonn and Ruth have one son together, 19-year-old Jack.

Ruth looked ecstatic for her husband, who had been very emotional when he found out he was going to be a grandfather back in April. Picture: ITV

The broadcaster announced his son was expecting on This Morning back in April this year, telling viewers at the time: “Folks, there’s something I want to talk to you about today.

“It’s been a tough year for so many people, there’s not much good news around. I’ve been having a very tough week.

"It hasn’t been a good time. I’ve been in tears. I’ve been in tears again because it involves these two people."

After a picture of Declan and Jenny showed on screen, he went on: "These people are called Declan and Jenny. Declan is my eldest boy, he’s 32 years of age and that is Jenny, his beloved wife.

"They have just announced that I, and together with Jenny’s mum and dad and Gabrielle, Declan’s mummy, we’re all going to be grandparents!"

