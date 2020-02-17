Eamonn Holmes asks fans if he should be 'worried' as he reveals gruesome bloodshot eye

17 February 2020, 12:50

Eamonn Holmes turned to fans for advice after his eye became bloodshot
Eamonn Holmes turned to fans for advice after his eye became bloodshot. Picture: Instagram - Eamonn Holmes/ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

This Morning star Eamonn Holmes was left questioning what had happened to his eye.

Eamonn Holmes turned to his 500,000 Instagram followers for advice on Sunday after blood appeared in the white of his eye.

Sharing a close up – and slightly gruesome – picture of his eye on social media, Eamonn, 60, wrote: "This appeared today ..... should I be worried?"

Fans were quick to rush to offer Eamonn advice, who jokes that he might need an eye patch for Monday's This Morning.

Eamonn Holmes appeared to have a burst vessel in his eye
Eamonn Holmes appeared to have a burst vessel in his eye. Picture: Instagram - Eammon Holmes
Eamonn Holmes appeared to be recovered during This Morning on Monday
Eamonn Holmes appeared to be recovered during This Morning on Monday. Picture: ITV

Most people told the broadcaster that it looked like a burst blood vessel.

One fan commented on the post: "I had one before - just a burst blood vessel it went after a few days but sometimes can be a sign of high Blood Pressure so worth getting it checked."

Another wrote: "Burst blood vessel in your eye — my husband had the same. Just have to wait till it goes."

As far as the NHS' website goes, it sounds like Eamonn's fans have got it spot on.

Their link for details about red eye explain that a bright red area in the white of the eye is "possibly caused" by a burst blood vessel.

The NHS also add that if your eye does not hurt and your sight is not affected by the red eye, it's probably nothing sires and "it may get better on its own in a few days".

Until it has healed, they suggest you don't touch or rub your eye, and avoid you lenses if you wear them.

It appears that Eamonn's red eye has healed on it's own, as on Monday's This Morning he looked back to his normal self.

