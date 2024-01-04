First Dates Merlin Griffiths reveals 'life-changing consequences' of bowel cancer
4 January 2024, 15:13
First Dates' Merlin Griffiths opens up about being cancer free
The First Dates favourite has opened up about his health.
First Dates star Merlin Griffiths, 48, has revealed the 'life-changing consequences' he has faced following his bowel cancer diagnosis.
The TV star went public with his cancer journey in 2021, often posting updates on social media regarding his health progress. He has also become a prominent voice online raising awareness for bowel cancer.
In June 2023, Merlin announced that he was cancer-free and raring to get back to work, however he has unfortunately been left with side-effects that have altered his life.
Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Merlin stated: "As anyone who has been through with cancer and come out of the other side knows, there are always consequences to something like this that are life-changing."
The TV favourite continued: "I have a condition called Low Anterior Resection Syndrome now to deal with, but that’s all right.
"We live with it, we move forward. The main thing is, one is alive and able to smile and able to work at the bar in the restaurant."
According to the National Library of Medicine, Low Anterior Resection Syndrome (LARS) is: "A collection of symptoms that people who have undergone a partial or total resection of the rectum might have.
"These symptoms include, for example, faecal incontinence or leakage, frequency or urgency of stools, loose stools, incomplete bowel movement, or tenesmus."
Speaking on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden last year, Merlin discussed the importance of recognising bowel cancer symptoms and receiving treatment.
The First Dates legend said: "Get yourself checked, it's really important. I’m under the screening age (60-74 years).
"I had some issues, I was in a lot of pain and quite literally blocked. I ended up in hospital where I got referred for scans and camera work and they found out that way."
Merlin has been part of First Dates since 2013, becoming a fan-favourite behind the bar and gaining a legion of fans over the years.
The show recently celebrated its 10th anniversary last year with a special series filmed in Bath.
