First Dates star Laura Tott pregnant: How old is she and who is her husband?

By Naomi Bartram

How old is Laura Tott from First Dates and who is her husband? Here's what we know about the star as she announces pregnancy...

Congratulations are in order because Laura Tott from First Dates has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The TV waiter shared the news with her fans on Instagram by sharing a sweet video of her baby scan.

James Arthur's Heartbeat played over the top of the clip, with the caption reading: "Our best adventure yet…"

Friends and followers were quick to comment, with First Dates maître d Fred Sirieix writing: "Congrats 👏👏👏."

First Dates star Laura Tott shared a photo from her scan. Picture: Instagram

“Congratulations guys so beautiful ❤️,” someone else wrote, while a third added: “Oh my goodness guys!!!!!

“Congratulations 😭😍💓 You’re going to be the most incredible parents! We are so so happy for you xxxx.”

But how old is Laura Tott and who is she married to? Here’s what we know…

What is Laura Tott’s age?

Laura is 27-years-old and comes from Staines, Surrey.

Before joining First Dates, she worked as a waitress and barmaid for years.

First Dates star Laura Tott is a trained paramedic. Picture: Instagram

The star was a member of the Royal Navy, with HMS Raleigh in Cornwall before she was first seen on camera.

Before the pandemic, Laura completed her training to become a fully registered paramedic, she then worked through Covid.

Who is Laura Tott’s husband?

Laura married her husband last year after years together, although she likes to keep him out of the spotlight.

The star has previously shared videos of the lavish ceremony which took place in Devon.

Wearing a beautiful white dress, Laura can be seen smiling and hugging her husband while the sunsets on the beach behind them.

She also opened up about their engagement in June 2020.

Posting a snap of her diamond ring from the swimming pool, Laura said: "Well I better get planning that hen do.

"Always keep my relationship off social media and I love that it’s just for me, but wanted to share this with you all cos I’m absolutely over the moon.

"Hope you’re all enjoying the sunshine."