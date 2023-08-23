Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix new travel show explained
23 August 2023, 17:04
Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix have joined forces for a brand new TV show.
Gino D’Acampo, 47, and Fred Sirieix, 51, are back with a brand new show set to air on ITV.
Gino and Fred’s Emission Impossible will see Gino and Fred attempt to go green in a bid to help the environment.
The series will see the two visit Austria, whose capital was ranked as the greenest city in the world in 2020. However melting ice glaciers from the Croatian islands are causing the country to be at risk of rising sea levels.
The presenting pair will be trying to eat, sleep and travel as sustainably as they can while meeting lots of interesting people and sampling tasty cuisines along the way.
Speaking about their new TV programme, Gino and Fred said: "We’re thrilled to be upcycled by ITV for another action-packed adventure and can’t wait to cook up some fantastic sustainable dishes whilst hopefully stirring up debate around these important issues.
"We might not come up with the recipe to save the planet but we hope to entertain, inform and inspire the audience to think about making changes in their own lives."
This isn't the first time Gino and Fred have worked together.
The pair and Gordon Ramsay took part in Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip which saw the trio travel around the world and create some delicious dishes.
However earlier this year Gino announced that he was quitting the show due to contractual obligations, leaving the show's future in limbo.
The exact start date of Gino and Fred’s Emission Impossible has not been released yet, however it is rumoured to begin later this year.
