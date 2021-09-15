Gavin and Stacey star Mathew Horne, 43, weds girlfriend, 27 in secret ceremony

Mathew Horne has married his girlfriend. Picture: Getty Images

Mathew Horne has tied the knot with his girlfriend Celina Bassili, here's everything you need to know about the wedding...

Congratulations are in order for Gavin and Stacey star Mathew Horne who has married his girlfriend Celina Bassili.

According the The Sun, the couple tied the knot earlier this month in a ‘lavish ceremony’ in her home of Norway.

Mat, 43, has been with set designer Celina, 27, for two years after they were first linked back in July 2019.

Mathew Horne has been with Celina since 2019. Picture: Getty Images

Celina worked alongside the actor on the Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special and they have also worked together on several other projects, including crime comedy Agatha Raisin.

The happy couple went public with their romance at a charity theatre event in London in November 2019.

Photos of their wedding have reportedly been shared on Celina’s private Instagram account and show the ceremony taking place in Oslo in the 15-acre grounds of a 1930s mansion.

The couple exchanged vows in front of their friends and family set against a stunning forest backdrop.

Mathew stars in Gavin and Stacey alongside Joanna Page. Picture: Alamy

This comes after Mat split from his ex-fiancée, actress Evelyn Hopkins, in October 2018 after a nine month engagement.

Just a few months before he met his now-wife, the actor survived being hit by a train.

In 2018, the Mat was clipped by an East Midlands Trains passenger service on a pedestrian crossing.

At the time, he described being ‘thrown backwards’ but didn't require any treatment from a hospital.

A friend of Mathew's told The Sun: "It was a miracle."

The duty manager at The Nelson pub, where he had been drinking, added: "It was a really, really unfortunate accident and it could have been a lot worse.

"We are all glad that it wasn't. He was obviously very shaken up but he's alright now. He's got a bit of a scratch on him but no underlying issue there whatsoever."

Sadly, the Gavin and Stacey star later revealed that his mother Glenis had been dying at the time of the incident and she passed away shortly afterwards.