Who is Heather Rae Young's husband Tarek El Moussa?

Selling Sunset's Heather married her boyfriend Tarek earlier this year - here's your need-to-know on his age, work, and net worth.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Selling Sunset season four is officially back, with the new series seeing the return of the beloved main cast.

Heather Rae Young is one of the agents coming back for the new series of the Netflix show, and she is now married to her long-term partner Tarek El Moussa.

The couple got married in a dream ceremony on October 23, which came 14 months after Tarek popped the question.

Here's your need-to-know on him and their relationship.

Tarek and Heather got married in October 2021. Picture: Getty

Who is Tarek El Moussa? What's his age and job?

Tarek, 40, is a real estate agent based in Orange County, California.

After the 2008 financial crisis, Tarek made money by 'flipping homes' - buying properties at discounted prices, doing them up, then selling them for profit.

He now hosts his own property show, Flip or Flop, which he presents with his ex-wife Christina Anstead.

What is Tarek El Moussa's net worth?

He is worth a reported $15 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Tarek and ex-wife Christina co-wrote a book in 2017 named Flip Your Life: Turning Obstacles Into Opportunities — No Matter What Comes Your Way.





Heather and Tarek's relationship features on Netflix show Selling Sunset. Picture: Getty

When did Tarek and Heather get married?

The couple got married on October 23, 2021.

Posting photos of the incredible wedding - which came complete with a champagne wall, flower walls, and lavish chandeliers - Heather wrote: "I've been dreaming of this night my whole life. He is everything to me. The babies are everything to me, Taylor and Brayden.

"I have a family, we brought our families together. I love you so much."