How many episodes of Selling Sunset season four are there?

Selling Sunset season four episode guide. Picture: Netflix

Selling Sunset season four episodes: how many episodes are in the new series of the Netflix show?

Selling Sunset season four has finally landed on Netflix, and we can't wait to binge every episode in one sitting.

The reality series follows the lives of a group of glamorous realtors at LA's The Oppenheim Group, whose job it is to sell some of America's most luxury mansions.

The likes of Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Heather Young, and Amanza Smith will all return for the fourth season, which is sure to be jam-packed full of drama.

Here's your need-to-know on how many episodes there are in season four.

Selling Sunset season four dropped on November 24. Picture: Netflix

How many episodes are there in season four of Selling Sunset?

There are 10 episodes in total, which are all around 40 minutes long.

The episode names are as follows:

Very High Heels to Fill New Friends, Old Enemies Rival Arrival The Emma Dilemma Let Sleeping Dogs Lie A House for a Hero Back on the Market The Truth Hurts The Beginning of the End One Last Hail Mary

What will happen in Selling Sunset season four?

The fourth series will see new agents Emma Hernan and Vanessa Vilela join the brokerage, and we'll see the former stir up trouble with Christine.

Speaking about the new arrivals, Netflix said: "Vanessa Villela, a Mexican-American novella star-turned-real estate agent and Emma Hernan, an entrepreneur who has an interesting history with the ladies, have joined the cast."

There are 10 episodes in Selling Sunset season four. Picture: Netflix

Chrishell previously said of the new cast-members: "They are in different stages in their real estate [careers] and obviously, it definitely stirs the pot a little bit.

"But I will say they're really lovely.

"You never know what people's reactions are going to be, but I've really enjoyed working with them. It's Selling Sunset, so I can't say that's been the case with everyone, or we wouldn't have a show. But they are really great."