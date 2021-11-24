Did Davina ever sell the $75million house on Selling Sunset?

24 November 2021

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Is the $75million house from Netflix's Selling Sunset still on the market? Here's what we know...

Selling Sunset has shown us some of the most incredible homes in Los Angeles, but none have been so notorious as the $75million mansion introduced in season three.

Given its hefty price tag, the stunning home has proved very controversial throughout the series - with Jason Oppenheim and many others insisting its over-priced.

While the home is undeniably incredible, it costs vastly more than other similar - and arguably better - homes on the books of the Oppenheim Group, but Davina Poratz insisted she could sell it at that price.

If you're wondering what the fate of the home is, we've got the lowdown...

Davina struggled to sell the home on the show
Davina struggled to sell the home on the show. Picture: Netflix

Did the $75million house sell?

Great news if you've got a spare $75million in the bank and fancy moving to LA - the house does indeed seem to still be on the market!

Mary Fitzgerald confirmed in April of this year that the house is still for sale, telling Metro.co.uk: "Yeah, it’s still on [the market].

"No one’s buying at that price, it will always… Unless the price is halved, it’s gonna remain on the market.

"It’s somebody’s style and taste but… it’s in a great location. There’s definitely things going for it but it’s very stylised and it’s completely overpriced so it’s a hard sell."

The description for the house on The Oppenheim Group's official Instagram reads: "A sprawling Beverly Hills contemporary estate on over 1 acre of land, recently completed with meticulous attention to design and detail.

"Developed by Sen Properties, the 7 beds, 10 baths main residence boasts 15,605 sq. ft. of stylish living spaces including an elegant foyer, top-of-the-line chef’s kitchen, sleek dining and living areas, state-of-the-art movie theater and gym, wine cellar, a lavish owner’s suite with his-and-hers walk-in closets and bathrooms..

"The seamless indoor/outdoor flow creates inviting spaces for entertaining and resort-style relaxation, including an outdoor kitchen and dining area, one of Beverly Hill’s biggest and most stunning pools, all while surrounded by lush landscaping and a huge grassy yard.

"Other unique features include an impressive futuristic automated awning surrounding the property which can control the natural ambient lighting, and a separate 2,690 sq. ft. guesthouse with 2 beds, 2 baths, completing this superbly private compound."

