Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £60 white blouse from Massimo Dutti

27 January 2020, 10:48

Holly's blouse is from Massimo Dutti
Holly's blouse is from Massimo Dutti. Picture: Massimo Dutti
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Holly is wearing something slightly different on This Morning this Monday.

Holly Willoughby has opted for a very professional look on This Morning today with her monochrome outfit.

The mum-of-three's blouse has a ruffle detail with a front button fastening and sleeves with buttoned cuffs and a rounded hem.

Designed by Massimo Dutti, the top - which also comes in black - costs £59.95 and is sold in sizes 6-14. Meanwhile, Holly's classy pleated crepe shorts are by Theory and are in the sale for £164.50, down from £235.

Fans have been quick to compliment the sophisticated look, with one writing: "Love this look 🖤" while another said: "Absolutely stunning Holly as always xx 😘".

How long has Holly Willoughby been presenting This Morning?

Following her success as a presenter on Dancing On Ice, Holly was brought in to replace Ferne Britton on This Morning in 2009 alongside Phillip Schofield.

The pair have been working on the show ever since from Monday to Thursday, while Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes take over on a Friday.

The presenting duo also take the summer school holidays off, as well as half terms and Christmas. While they're away the likes of Rochelle Humes, Rylan Clark-Neal, Richard Madeley and Mark Wright have all stepped in.

Holly's blouse is just under £60
Holly's blouse is just under £60. Picture: Massimo Dutti

What are Holly’s style tips?

Speaking after her partnership with M&S, Holly revealed the key to staying so effortlessly stylish."

"I've got to be comfortable," she confessed.

"Gone are the days where I'll put something on and be forever tucking it in or pulling it down. I can't bear that – it drives me bananas. There is not enough time in the day to tuck yourself in 50,000 times."

She also warned her fans ‘not to get hung up on sizes’, explaining: “Sometimes you'll find that even though you're a 12, you'll put on a jumper and it will be cut big and boxy, and you might think ‘I love this, but I'm going to wear it in a 10 or an 8 and then I'm going to tuck it in.’

"So, ignore sizes and just try stuff on: wear it how you want to wear it, not how the size dictates.”

Read More: Holly Willoughby speaks out on weight loss: 'It's personal'

Does Holly Willoughby have any fashion deals?

Holly was unveiled as the face of Marks and Spencer's fashion campaign back in September 2018.

As the retailer’s brand ambassador, the I’m a Celebrity host originally picked out a selection of “must-haves” from the autumn collection which went on sale on 27 September.

The star was back this summer with her fifth collection with the brand called 'Holly Loves'.

The This Morning star announced the news on her Instagram feed back in July, writing: "So excited to announce the launch of my new #Hollyloves edit with @marksandspencer ... so many beautiful items and you can get them in store or online on the 18th of July ...

“There’s even another jumpsuit of dreams in the mix... will post pictures when I can reveal all!"

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Angie Smith is an English celebrity and red carpet stylist and has been in charge of Holly’s style for over three years.As well as Holly, she also chooses outfits for the likes of Rochelle Humes, Laura Whitmore and Christine Lampard.

Her website reads: "Angie Smith is a trusted and sought-after fashion and celebrity stylist who is known for her clean and timeless style that regularly sees her clients on ‘best dressed’ lists across many media titles."

Opening up about Holly’s changing style, Angie previously told the Daily Mail: "Holly was open to new ideas."The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, 'I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.'"

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Neville Buswell has died

Neville Buswell dead: Coronation Street star passes away aged 77

TV & Movies

Emma McVey has opened up about her struggles on Instagram

Gary Beadle's fiancé Emma McVey says she 'hates the newborn stage' in heartbreaking Instagram post
Charley Webb has shared a new photo of her baby

Emmerdale’s Charley Webb delights fans as she reveals baby son Ace's blonde hair in rare photo

TV & Movies

Here's everything you need to know about Olly Murs' girlfriend

Who is Olly Murs' new girlfriend Amelia Tank? Everything you need to know about The Voice coach's other half
Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan hit with 1095 Ofcom complaints after 'mocking Chinese language' on GMB

Trending on Heart

Coronation Street's 10000th episode is coming up

Coronation Street spoilers: Soap legend to quit during 10,000th episode after heartbreaking death is revealed

TV & Movies

The ring isn't to everyone's taste but some unnecessarily mocked it

Bride's tiny engagement ring brutally mocked as women compare it to a keyring

Weddings

Mums have praised the woman for her handy hack (stock images)

Mum of boys shares tip for removing 'urine smell' from toilet - and all you'll need is shaving foam

Lifestyle

Matt Evers has spoken out on Caprice's return

Matt Evers defends Dancing on Ice as show faces furious 'fix' claims over Caprice Bourret return

Dancing On Ice 2020

Thomas Markle has hit out at his daughter again

Meghan Markle's dad Thomas tells Prince Harry to 'man up and come see me' in shock GMB interview

Royals

Snow could hit the UK today

UK weather: Fears of travel chaos as snow to hit Britain ahead of -10C Canadian ‘ice blast’

Lifestyle