I'm A Celebrity 2021 return: First look as celebrities return to castle after Storm Arwen

By Alice Dear

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here returns tonight after the show was forced off air over the weekend due to complications caused by Storm Arwen.

I'm A Celebrity 2021 will return tonight (Tuesday, November 30) as the contestants return to the castle camp.

The hit ITV reality show's production was brought to a halt over the weekend due to damage caused by Storm Arwen.

Following the chaos the storm caused to the production team's North Wales site, the celebrities were moved out of the castle and into quarantine until storm passed and damage was repaired.

After three days of no live episodes, fans are understandably eager to catch up on what has been happening in the I'm A Celebrity camp since last week.

Ant and Dec look tense as they watch Arlene and Kadeena attempt to complete the trial. Picture: ITV

Now, ITV have released a first look clip at tonight's episode, which shows Arlene Phillips and Kadeena Cox taking part in the trial Bed Chamber of Chills.

In the video, Arlene can be seen laying in a bed surrounded by snakes as she attempts to find stars.

Meanwhile, Kadenna is struggling to stay calm in her own 'bed chamber', and can be heard telling her campmate: "Oh, come one please Arlene find it!".

The Castle is back in action! Watch tonight as Arlene and Kadeena face their fears in Bedchamber of Chills... 🐍



How do you think they'll get on? 👀



Tune in at 9pm on @itv, STV and the ITV Hub to find out! #ImACeleb 🏰 pic.twitter.com/Nkw5W7nvwX — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 30, 2021

This comes after ITV bosses announced over the weekend that the celebs had been moved out of the castle.

In the statement, they announced the contestants had been removed from the castle camp until the "whole production is safely re-established".

They added that the likes of Naughty Boy, Frankie Bridge, David Ginola and the other stars had returned to "the quarantine conditions they had pre-show", which left fans questioning what they were allowed to do and – more importantly – eat while out of camp.

Kadeena and Arlene will battle the bush-tucker trial together on tonight's show. Picture: ITV

While the celebrities may have enjoyed the short break from the harsh living conditions in the castle, former contestant Richard Madeley said on Good Morning Britain that he thinks the break will "play havoc with their psychology".

Speaking on the ITV morning show, he explained: "I've heard, I don't know if this is the case or not, but I've heard they've gone back to the safe houses that we were all kept in for two and a half weeks.

"They're comfortable places, they're not the castle. And I would have thought that will play havoc with their psychology.

"They've all got themselves into the mindset that they're in the castle, and suddenly you're back in a modern bungalow on the beach – it's going to mess with them."

I'm A Celebrity returns tonight at 9pm on ITV.