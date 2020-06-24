Jade Goody's lookalike son Bobby, 17, shares latest modelling pictures

Bobby is Jade Goody's eldest son. Picture: Instagram/Bobby Brazier

Bobby Jack Brazier has shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of his modelling career.

Jade Goody's Eldest son Bobby Jack Brazier has shared his latest modelling shots to Instagram.

The 17-year-old was seen posing with his model friend George Webb in the snaps, and he was dressed in black cargo trousers and a white blazer.

Read more: Gino D'Acampo shares rare picture with wife Jessica and three children

Bobby shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at his modelling career. Picture: Instagram/Bobby Brazier

He captioned the post: "Little bitta behind the scenes from my first shoot back in ages for yous 👀 Was sick to do it with my pal @george.s.webb and another great team 👍🏼".

Bobby also shared a video of the two of them playing around on set.

Read more: Dancing On Ice's Alex Murphy ‘devastated’ as she's axed from show after Joe Swash win

Fans rushed to comment their approval of the post, with one writing: "Handsome boy and lovely curly hair".

Another added: "Gorgeous boy 😍well done you x".

Bobby is the son of Jade Goody, who tragically passed away of cervical cancer in 2009, and Jeff Brazier.

His dad recently spoke of how proud he was of his son's career.

Speaking to The Sun, Jeff previously said: "He's learning how to DJ because he's interested in that, so I'll obviously support that.

"He's signed up with a model agency because he had quite a few that wanted to take him on, and he hasn't done anything yet, but you know, that will be interesting to see what happens for him.

"I know he's quite sort of hopeful for what that might bring, and basically it just seems like there's a few opportunities available to him."

NOW READ:

Martin Lewis issues urgent warning for British holidaymakers about their passports