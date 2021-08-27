James Martin thanks A&E staff after being rushed to hospital following accident

James Martin took to Twitter to thank A&E staff. Picture: Shutterstock/Alamy/Twitter

The chef told his Twitter followers that he'd been to A&E following a mystery accident.

James Martin has thanked A&E staff after being taken to hospital following a mystery accident.

The chef, 49, took to Twitter to reveal he'd been 'stitched up' after injuring himself earlier this week.

He wrote: "Thanks to the A&E crew for stitching me up …bloody stars literally… thank you".

Thanks to the A&E crew for stitching me up …bloody stars literally… thank you — James Martin (@jamesmartinchef) August 26, 2021

Concerned fans rushed to offer their well-wishes to James, with one writing: "Hope you are feeling better. What did you bump into to see stars. When I was a child I was playing and ran into a post. You do literally see stars."

Another added: "Since being on Warfarin I treated myself to these no cut gloves amazing. Not afraid to use sharp knives now. Hope you heal soon."

Some shared their own experiences of injuries, with one writing: "I was watching your show a couple of weeks ago while cooking and chopped off the tip of my finger, blood everywhere and pinged like mad, hope whatever you chopped of heals as quickly as mine has."

James Martin has not revealed how he sustained the mystery injury. Picture: Alamy

The chef has not revealed how he got the mystery injury, and hasn't tweeted an update since his original message on Thursday morning.

James is a celebrity chef, and presented Saturday Kitchen from 2006 until leaving in 2016.

He regularly hosts the cooking segment on ITV's This Morning.