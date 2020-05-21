J.Lo fans alarmed after spotting 'scary man' in the background of gym selfie

21 May 2020, 11:51 | Updated: 21 May 2020, 11:53

Can you spot it?
Can you spot it? Picture: Instagram/J.Lo

Fans think they've spotted a 'scary man' in the background of one her Jennifer Lopez's Instagram pictures - can you spot it?

J.Lo fans have been left shocked after spotting what appears to be a 'scary man' lurking in the background of one of her Instagram photos.

The singer, 50, posted a photo dressed in her gym gear after a workout alongside the caption: "If it doesn’t challenge you, it doesn’t change you…"

As well as expressing their amazement at just how incredible Jennifer looks post-workout, many fans took to the comments to point out they'd spotted something concerning lurking in the background...

Can you spot it?

Something that appears to be a man's face pressed up against the window is lurking in the background, and many fans rushed to express their alarm.

One wrote: "So are we not going to talk about the person behind her hold their mouth?"


Fans spotted what appeared to be a man in a mask behind J.Lo
Fans spotted what appeared to be a man in a mask behind J.Lo. Picture: Instagram

Another added: "the guy in the background is scary!", while another commented: "WTF who is that behind you looking REALLY scared with a mask on??"

It turns out there's a simple explanation for the figure, however, as it turns out it was actually her husband Alex Rodriguez having a Zoom meeting in the other room.

A spokesperson told People: "Jen and Alex’s gym is attached to their office space. When they have a Zoom meeting, they project it on to a big screen.

Jennifer's husband A-Rod was having a Zoom meeting in the other room
Jennifer's husband A-Rod was having a Zoom meeting in the other room. Picture: PA

"You can see Alex’s arm in the photo (he’s wearing a blue shirt).

"The man in the photo was a business associate on Zoom (on the big screen) and his hand was covering his mouth. That is not a mask."

