Joe Swash corrected by fans after comment on post about James Jordan's dad's terminal cancer

Joe Swash has been criticised for the comment. Picture: PA

Joe Swash wrote 'good to see your dad looking better' on a post in which James Jordan revealed that his dad has terminal cancer.

Joe Swash has been criticised for a comment he left on James Jordan's post about his dad's terminal cancer diagnosis.

James took to Instagram last night (Thursday 16 July) to tell his fans that his dad Archie tragically has an incurable tumour.

Alongside the post, the former Strictly pro shared an adorable video of his dad cuddling his granddaughter, James' newborn daughter Ella.

James Jordan has announced that his dad has terminal cancer. Picture: PA

He wrote: "This video is the most precious & personal thing I have in my life right now & I’m going to share it with you but with a totally broken heart."

"So after pushing for more tests and the results being sent to Kings College Hospital for other surgeons to look at unfortunately the results came back that wasn't a stroke after all.

"It was what I had dreaded, my dad has a tumour and after having a biopsy it's come back that it's an aggressive cancerous one. The worst kind unfortunately.

“The end result is, it’s terminal. They are saying with chemotherapy and radiotherapy we might be lucky and get a year with him."

"We have been told that it’s not advisable to operate because of where the tumour is and wouldn’t actually make that much difference even if they could.

Many fans were left baffled when Joe commented: "This vid is amazing!! It So good 2 see your dad doing better xxxxx."

One person responded: "His dad isn’t 'doing better' he has just been diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour. Read the post properly…."

It appears that Joe didn't read the caption before commenting. Picture: PA

Another wrote: "Mate, his dad is really poorly."

It hasn't been confirmed why Joe wrote the comment, but it appears he may have commented before reading the caption.

Heart.co.uk has contacted a rep for Joe for comment.

