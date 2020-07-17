Joe Swash corrected by fans after comment on post about James Jordan's dad's terminal cancer

17 July 2020, 10:57 | Updated: 17 July 2020, 13:01

Joe Swash has been criticised for the comment
Joe Swash has been criticised for the comment. Picture: PA

Joe Swash wrote 'good to see your dad looking better' on a post in which James Jordan revealed that his dad has terminal cancer.

Joe Swash has been criticised for a comment he left on James Jordan's post about his dad's terminal cancer diagnosis.

James took to Instagram last night (Thursday 16 July) to tell his fans that his dad Archie tragically has an incurable tumour.

Read more: Jamie Oliver’s wife Jools suffered heartbreaking miscarriage during lockdown

Alongside the post, the former Strictly pro shared an adorable video of his dad cuddling his granddaughter, James' newborn daughter Ella.

James Jordan has announced that his dad has terminal cancer
James Jordan has announced that his dad has terminal cancer. Picture: PA

He wrote: "This video is the most precious & personal thing I have in my life right now & I’m going to share it with you but with a totally broken heart."

"So after pushing for more tests and the results being sent to Kings College Hospital for other surgeons to look at unfortunately the results came back that wasn't a stroke after all.

Read more: Katie Price's son Harvey could be in intensive care 'for weeks' as he is 'still seriously ill'

"It was what I had dreaded, my dad has a tumour and after having a biopsy it's come back that it's an aggressive cancerous one. The worst kind unfortunately.

“The end result is, it’s terminal. They are saying with chemotherapy and radiotherapy we might be lucky and get a year with him."

View this post on Instagram

This video is the most precious & personal thing I have in my life right now & I’m going to share it with you but with a totally broken heart 💔 Over the last 4 months my hero and best mate in the whole world has been in and out of hospital with very ill health. We were told several times that 100% he had had a stroke and that’s why they were struggling to control his seizures... but after the 3rd time of being admitted to hospital I knew something was not quite right. So after pushing for more tests and the results being sent to Kings College Hospital for other surgeons to look at unfortunately the results came back that it wasn’t a stroke after all. It was what I had dreaded, my dad has a tumour and after having a biopsy it’s come back that it’s an aggressive cancerous one. The worst kind unfortunately. We have been told that it’s not advisable to operate because of where the tumour is and wouldn’t actually make that much difference even if they could. The end result is, it’s terminal 😢 They are saying with chemotherapy and radiotherapy we might be lucky and get a year with him. As I write this tears are streaming down my face as I’m sure many of you have the same love for your parents. This is honestly the worst time of my life. I’m posting this and writing to you now as I want to get a second opinion on my father, especially because they misdiagnosed him for the first 4 months which doesn’t fill us with confidence. So now myself and my family are actually hoping they are wrong this time. I’m looking to find the best surgeon to see my father as I want to know I’ve done everything possible before I can accept it. If anyone that reads this can advise me and my family on who is supposedly the best in this field i would be eternally grateful. My heart is broken 💔 Please DM me if you can help 🙏

A post shared by James Jordan (@jamesjordan1978) on

"We have been told that it’s not advisable to operate because of where the tumour is and wouldn’t actually make that much difference even if they could.

Many fans were left baffled when Joe commented: "This vid is amazing!! It So good 2 see your dad doing better xxxxx."

One person responded: "His dad isn’t 'doing better' he has just been diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour. Read the post properly…."

It appears that Joe didn't read the caption before commenting
It appears that Joe didn't read the caption before commenting. Picture: PA

Another wrote: "Mate, his dad is really poorly."

It hasn't been confirmed why Joe wrote the comment, but it appears he may have commented before reading the caption.

Heart.co.uk has contacted a rep for Joe for comment.

NOW READ:

Parents divide opinion after hiring a private investigator to spy on their nanny

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Captain America sends boy, 6, who bravely saved sister from dog attack a personal message

Captain America sends personal message to boy, 6, who bravely saved sister from dog attack
Jools Oliver has opened up about miscarrying

Jamie Oliver’s wife Jools suffered heartbreaking miscarriage during lockdown
Harvey Price is reportedly still 'seriously ill'

Katie Price's son Harvey could be in intensive care 'for weeks' as he is 'still seriously ill'
Orlando's dog, Mighty is missing

Orlando Bloom begs fans for help finding his missing dog in heartbreaking post
Millie Mackintosh has opened up about breastfeeding daughter Sienna

Millie Mackintosh opens up about breastfeeding newborn Sienna with candid video

Trending on Heart

The Love Island couples still together in 2020

Which Love Island couples are still together?

Martin Lewis has warned pensioners to look into pension credit before August 1

Martin Lewis warns one million pensioners are missing out on £3,000 a year

Lifestyle

John Barrowman has joined Holby City

Holby City first look as John Barrowman stars as doctor Drew Nicholson-Heath
Coronation Street's Kate Ford has spoken out on Twitter

Coronation Street’s Kate Ford begs fans to stop taking photos of her without permission
Nasa has clarified the new zodiac sign

NASA confirms it didn't change your star sign

Lifestyle

Dr Hilary has revealed how to stop your glasses steaming up with a face mask

Dr Hilary shares easy soap hack to stop your glasses steaming up under face masks