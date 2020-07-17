Joe Swash corrected by fans after comment on post about James Jordan's dad's terminal cancer
17 July 2020, 10:57 | Updated: 17 July 2020, 13:01
Joe Swash wrote 'good to see your dad looking better' on a post in which James Jordan revealed that his dad has terminal cancer.
Joe Swash has been criticised for a comment he left on James Jordan's post about his dad's terminal cancer diagnosis.
James took to Instagram last night (Thursday 16 July) to tell his fans that his dad Archie tragically has an incurable tumour.
Read more: Jamie Oliver’s wife Jools suffered heartbreaking miscarriage during lockdown
Alongside the post, the former Strictly pro shared an adorable video of his dad cuddling his granddaughter, James' newborn daughter Ella.
He wrote: "This video is the most precious & personal thing I have in my life right now & I’m going to share it with you but with a totally broken heart."
"So after pushing for more tests and the results being sent to Kings College Hospital for other surgeons to look at unfortunately the results came back that wasn't a stroke after all.
Read more: Katie Price's son Harvey could be in intensive care 'for weeks' as he is 'still seriously ill'
"It was what I had dreaded, my dad has a tumour and after having a biopsy it's come back that it's an aggressive cancerous one. The worst kind unfortunately.
“The end result is, it’s terminal. They are saying with chemotherapy and radiotherapy we might be lucky and get a year with him."
View this post on Instagram
This video is the most precious & personal thing I have in my life right now & I’m going to share it with you but with a totally broken heart 💔 Over the last 4 months my hero and best mate in the whole world has been in and out of hospital with very ill health. We were told several times that 100% he had had a stroke and that’s why they were struggling to control his seizures... but after the 3rd time of being admitted to hospital I knew something was not quite right. So after pushing for more tests and the results being sent to Kings College Hospital for other surgeons to look at unfortunately the results came back that it wasn’t a stroke after all. It was what I had dreaded, my dad has a tumour and after having a biopsy it’s come back that it’s an aggressive cancerous one. The worst kind unfortunately. We have been told that it’s not advisable to operate because of where the tumour is and wouldn’t actually make that much difference even if they could. The end result is, it’s terminal 😢 They are saying with chemotherapy and radiotherapy we might be lucky and get a year with him. As I write this tears are streaming down my face as I’m sure many of you have the same love for your parents. This is honestly the worst time of my life. I’m posting this and writing to you now as I want to get a second opinion on my father, especially because they misdiagnosed him for the first 4 months which doesn’t fill us with confidence. So now myself and my family are actually hoping they are wrong this time. I’m looking to find the best surgeon to see my father as I want to know I’ve done everything possible before I can accept it. If anyone that reads this can advise me and my family on who is supposedly the best in this field i would be eternally grateful. My heart is broken 💔 Please DM me if you can help 🙏
"We have been told that it’s not advisable to operate because of where the tumour is and wouldn’t actually make that much difference even if they could.
Many fans were left baffled when Joe commented: "This vid is amazing!! It So good 2 see your dad doing better xxxxx."
One person responded: "His dad isn’t 'doing better' he has just been diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour. Read the post properly…."
Another wrote: "Mate, his dad is really poorly."
It hasn't been confirmed why Joe wrote the comment, but it appears he may have commented before reading the caption.
Heart.co.uk has contacted a rep for Joe for comment.
NOW READ:
Parents divide opinion after hiring a private investigator to spy on their nanny