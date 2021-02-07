Does Dancing on Ice star Joe-Warren Plant have a girlfriend?

Joe-Warren Plant has joined the Dancing On Ice line up. Picture: Instagram

Why happened with Joe-Warren Plant and his girlfriend and why did they split? Here's what we know about the Dancing On Ice star...

Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant joined the Dancing On Ice line up last year and has been training hard to impress the judges.

The actor - who plays Jacob Gallagher - is currently partnered up with skater Vanessa Bauer and recently said it’s important to ‘have chemistry’ with your professional on the show.

But away from our screens, does Joe-Warren have a girlfriend? Or is he single?

Does Joe-Warren Plant have a girlfriend?

Joe recently split with his ex-girlfriend Nicole Hadlow, 24.

The pair had been together since 2017, but they went public in 2018 after Joe shared a string of photos of them on Instagram.

According to The Sun, Joe-Warren’s Dancing on Ice training put pressure on their relationship and Joe moved out of the home they shared together.

While the actor’s social media is still full of photos of his ex-girlfriend, Nicole has deleted all of their couple photos on her own Instagram account.

However, there has recently been rumours that the former couple could have re-kindled their romance after Nicole shared a cryptic message about 'forgiveness' with her 17,000 followers.

It said: "We don't know what tomorrow will bring. So don't stay mad for too long.

"Learn to forgive and love with all your heart."

The message finished: "Don't worry about the people who don't like you. Enjoy the ones who love you."

Meanwhile, Joe-Warren recently told us that he is ‘getting on really well’ with his professional partner Vanessa.

Speaking to press before the launch show, Joe said: "We're dedicated to the show so we're just trying to do our best.

He added: "We've got to tell a story on the ice as well, so I think it's important for us to have good chemistry."

Joe-Warren did admit he was a little worried as Vanessa has never not made it to the final with a celebrity before.

He confessed: "There's a little bit of pressure there to get her to that destination, but at the same time, I'm just going to enjoy it and whatever happens will happen."

