Kid from John Lewis' 2011 Christmas advert is now all grown up and a Hollywood star

4 November 2021, 14:42

Lewis McGowan was seven-years-old when he starred in the John Lewis advert
Lewis McGowan was seven-years-old when he starred in the John Lewis advert. Picture: John Lewis/Lewis McGowan/Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The little boy from John Lewis' 2011 Christmas advert titled 'The Long Wait' is now 17-years-old and still acting.

John Lewis' Christmas advert is a festive treat every year, and often leaves us with a tear in our eyes.

The retailer's 2011 Christmas advert, The Long Wait, was no different as it told the story of a young boy eagerly awaiting December 25, only for viewers to find out he was looking forward to giving a gift to his parents, and not opening his own.

The advert, which remains a firm favourite, stars a seven-year-old Lewis McGowan as the adorable and impatient little boy.

Now, 10 years on, Lewis is all grown up and breaking through to Hollywood.

Lewis was chosen out of 250 children back in 2011 to star in the commercial, and has continued to act since he got his big break.

In 2017, Lewis broke into Hollywood, and starred alongside Orlando Bloom and Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge.

In the blockbuster flick, Lewis played Henry Turner, the son of Elizabeth Turner (played by Keira Knightly) and Will Turner (played by Orlando Bloom).

Lewis was thirteen at the time, and got to walk the red carpet with the stars at the premiere of the film.

The advert starred Lewis as a little boy impatiently waiting for Christmas day so he could give his parents their gift
The advert starred Lewis as a little boy impatiently waiting for Christmas day so he could give his parents their gift. Picture: John Lewis

Most recently, Lewis starred in TV series The Alienist alongside Dakota Fanning and Luke Evans.

On his Instagram page, he posted a picture alongside Dakota saying he was "loving" starring alongside her in the series.

Prior to starring in the John Lewis advert, Lewis appeared in Doctor Who in 2005.

Last year, Lewis posted a throwback picture from the festive advert on his social media, reflecting on the kick-start of his career.

Replying to a comment from John Lewis which read: "9 years on... when are you going to tell us what the present was?!", Lewis penned: "I think this has to be the most asked question I’ve ever got about the advert.

"When asked I always used to just say it was just a badly wrapped cardboard box and that usually got a few laughs but I think that parcel was so much more.

"It was the start of something great for me as well as my acting career. I will always have the memories of the first time I was on a set and the first time I thought to myself I am an actor.

"I am forever grateful for the amazing cast and crew that worked along side me as well as you guys for giving me the opportunity to explore my passion for the first time. I thank you all!"

Watch this year's advert here:

