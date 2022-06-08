Jorgie Porter announces pregnancy after heartbreaking miscarriage of quadruplets

8 June 2022, 10:46

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter and her fiancé Ollie Piotrowski have announced they are pregnant.

Announcing the exciting news on Instagram, the 33-year-old shared a sweet video with her and Ollie’s hands covering a scan, along with their dog.

Jorgie – who has played Theresa McQueen in Hollyoaks since 2008 – added a piano cover of Can’t Help Falling In Love by Elvis Presley in the background.

Jorgie Porter shared a picture of her sonogram
Jorgie Porter shared a picture of her sonogram. Picture: Instagram

“Hopeful beginnings …🥰,” she simply captioned the post, with friends and followers quick to comment.

Hollyoaks co-star Chelsee Healey wrote: “Crying 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”,

TOWIE’s Georgia Kousoulous said: “Aww congratulations ❤️❤️❤️”, while Ashley James said: “Ahhhh I'm so so happy for you my love ❤️❤️❤️”.

The official Hollyoaks Instagram account also shared the video.

This comes after Jorgie tragically miscarried quadruplets last year, opening up about her heartbreak on Loose Women.

Jorgie Porter and her fiancé Ollie got engaged in December 2021
Jorgie Porter and her fiancé Ollie got engaged in December 2021. Picture: Instagram

She explained at the time that she was left devastated during a scan at around 14 weeks when a nurse confirmed there was no life in the embryos.

"We were going regularly because we were being looked after,” she said.

“On the final, I think it was the sixth scan, she then said you've got a miscarriage.

"You've missed, they've gone. It was quite shocking because I thought it was going to be four. I was ready for a girl gang.

"It was a missed miscarriage. My body was still being pregnant and still doing the symptoms of pregnancy. It then did carry on for a while."

Jorgie Porter and her fiancé are expecting a baby
Jorgie Porter and her fiancé are expecting a baby. Picture: Instagram

She added: "The really heartbreaking time was how they're going to go. The hospital said this was a one in 700,000 - not many people get quadruplets.

"So their options were: how do we get rid of this? We went with the route of surgery so I could be knocked out.

"I didn't really want to see or witness things."

Jorgie and Ollie have been together since 2020 and are now planning to get married in 2023.

In February, Jorgie shared that the couple were trying to fall pregnant again.

She told Closer: "I’m taking fertility supplements, including folic acid, cutting down on alcohol and I’m mindful about not getting too stressed. I keep thinking, ‘I’ve been pregnant before, so it’s possible I’ll fall pregnant again’."

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

