Keanu Reeves' girlfriend Alexandra Grant opens up about decision not to dye grey hair

11 December 2019, 10:39

Alexandra Grant has been praised for embracing her natural hair colour.

Keanu Reeves' girlfriend Alexandra Grant has spoken out about her decision not to dye her hair, revealing that she has decided to embrace her natural colour after going prematurely grey in her early 20s.

The artist, 46, made her red carpet debut with The Matrix actor, 55, who had previously remained tight-lipped about his dating life, in November.

Keanu and Alexandra made their red carpet debut in LA last month
Keanu and Alexandra made their red carpet debut in LA last month. Picture: PA

Many drew comparisons between Alexandra and the actress Helen Mirren, which Helen later said she was 'flattered' by.

Alexandra recently shared a screengrab to an article claiming that chemicals in hair dyes could be linked to breast cancer, writing alongside it: "Wow. Today’s news… The numbers are staggering, especially for womxn of color.

"I went gray prematurely in my early 20’s… and dyed my hair every color along the way until I couldn’t tolerate the toxicity of the dyes any more. In my 30’s I let my hair turn “blonde”…

She added: "I love and support that every womxn can choose how she wants to look at every age. But/and, if womxn are perishing from beauty standards… then let’s talk about those beauty standards. Love to all womxn!"

Alexandra and Keanu went public with their romance at the LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci in Los Angeles in early November.


Alexandra has opened up about embracing her natural hair colour
Alexandra has opened up about embracing her natural hair colour. Picture: PA

The couple looked smitten as they posed together, seemingly confirming their relationship status.

A witness at the event told Entertainment Tonight: "During the cocktail hour, Keanu was spotted with Alexandra and another female friend catching up and chatting.

"At one point, Alexandra handed a phone to the female friend and asked her to take a photo of the couple.

"They were smiling and having a good time, and immediately after taking the photo, Will Ferrell spotted Keanu and rushed over to say hello, bringing with him a small group that included his wife, Viveca Paulin-Ferrell."

