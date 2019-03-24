Kym Marsh says daughter Polly 'saved' her from 'darkness' following son's death

Pride of Britain Awards 2018 - Red Carpet Arrivals. Picture: Getty

The Coronation Street star tells fans she believes her daughter was a 'gift' from stillborn son Archie

Kym Marsh has praised her ‘beautiful’ daughter Polly for giving her ‘light’ in ‘such darkness’ following the death of her son Archie.

The Coronation Street actress, who quit the soap earlier this year, and former partner Jamie Lomas lost their son just moments after he was born prematurely in 2009 when Kym went into labour 18 weeks early.

Not long after, she became pregnant again and despite some complications, Polly arrived safely in 2011.

And in a heartfelt birthday message on Instagram, Kym, 42, paid tribute to her 'miracle' daughter as she turned eight.

She wrote: “8 years ago today I was blessed with the most amazing gift I could have ever wished for. My beautiful Polly was born.”

“My little girl doesn’t even know how very special she is. She saved me.

"She brought me light through such darkness, my sunshine, my absolute world," wrote Kym next to a picture of her daughter hooked up to tubes in hospital.

Daughter Polly was born seven weeks early and spent time in intensive care.

Kym continued: "We didn’t have an easy ride getting her here.

"It was a rough ride, not just my pregnancy, but her first few weeks of life were scary and tough for her but she is one hell of a fighter and she fought and overcame every obstacle she was faced with.

"Polly, I am so very proud of you. I am so very grateful for you and I feel so lucky that I was given the chance to be your mummy. You are a gift. A gift from above. A gift from your big brother I believe. I believe he sent you to us. I am so thankful for that.

"So on this day my sweetheart. Know how very much you are loved and cherished.

"You beautiful, funny, kind, caring, wonderful little girl. Happy birthday darling.

"I love you to the moon and back. Always and forever xxx"