Kym Marsh says daughter Polly 'saved' her from 'darkness' following son's death

24 March 2019, 11:50

Pride of Britain Awards 2018 - Red Carpet Arrivals
Pride of Britain Awards 2018 - Red Carpet Arrivals. Picture: Getty

The Coronation Street star tells fans she believes her daughter was a 'gift' from stillborn son Archie

Kym Marsh has praised her ‘beautiful’ daughter Polly for giving her ‘light’ in ‘such darkness’ following the death of her son Archie.

The Coronation Street actress, who quit the soap earlier this year, and former partner Jamie Lomas lost their son just moments after he was born prematurely in 2009 when Kym went into labour 18 weeks early.

Not long after, she became pregnant again and despite some complications, Polly arrived safely in 2011.

And in a heartfelt birthday message on Instagram, Kym, 42, paid tribute to her 'miracle' daughter as she turned eight.

View this post on Instagram

8 years ago today I was blessed with the most amazing gift I could have ever wished for. My beautiful Polly was born. My little girl doesn’t even know how very special she is. She saved me. She brought me light through such darkness, my sunshine, my absolute world. We didn’t have an easy ride getting her here. It was a rough ride, not just my pregnancy, but her first few weeks of life were scary and tough for her but she is one hell of a fighter and she fought and overcame every obstacle she was faced with. Polly, I am so very proud of you. I am so very grateful for you and I feel so lucky that I was given the chance to be your mummy. You are a gift. A gift from above. A gift from your big brother I believe. I believe he sent you to us. I am so thankful for that. So on this day my sweetheart. Know how very much you are loved and cherished. You beautiful, funny, kind, caring, wonderful little girl. Happy birthday darling. I love you to the moon and back. Always and forever xxx

A post shared by Kym Marsh (@marsh_kym) on

She wrote: “8 years ago today I was blessed with the most amazing gift I could have ever wished for. My beautiful Polly was born.”

“My little girl doesn’t even know how very special she is. She saved me.

"She brought me light through such darkness, my sunshine, my absolute world," wrote Kym next to a picture of her daughter hooked up to tubes in hospital.

Daughter Polly was born seven weeks early and spent time in intensive care.

Kym continued: "We didn’t have an easy ride getting her here.

"It was a rough ride, not just my pregnancy, but her first few weeks of life were scary and tough for her but she is one hell of a fighter and she fought and overcame every obstacle she was faced with.

"Polly, I am so very proud of you. I am so very grateful for you and I feel so lucky that I was given the chance to be your mummy. You are a gift. A gift from above. A gift from your big brother I believe. I believe he sent you to us. I am so thankful for that.

"So on this day my sweetheart. Know how very much you are loved and cherished.

"You beautiful, funny, kind, caring, wonderful little girl. Happy birthday darling.

"I love you to the moon and back. Always and forever xxx"

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Celebrity Sightings In London - February 7, 2013

Spice Girl Mel B reveals steamy one-night romance with bandmate Geri Halliwell
'Nativity! The Musical' - Press Night - Curtain Call & After Party

Jack Fincham hits back at ‘bitter’ trolls posting ‘hurtful’ comments about Dani Dyer
NBC's 'America's Got Talent' Season 14 Kick-Off - Arrivals

Simon Cowell breaks social media silence with sweet snap of son Eric
Together For Short Lives 'Nutcracker Ball' - London

Peter Andre hints at plans for third baby with wife Emily MacDonagh
Gordon Ramsay and children

Gordon Ramsay refuses to give his 'snowflake' kids a job at one of his restaurants

Trending on Heart

Roll up, roll up! Primark has added a pair of Dumbo pyjamas to its latest Disney collection.

Primark is selling Dumbo pyjamas - and they’re only £7!

Fashion

Carol Vorderman bum

Carol Vorderman shares secret booty workout after denying she's had bum implants
London Celebrity Sightings - February 04, 2019

Vicky Pattison says ‘this is me’ as she posts 'honest' selfie on social media
Britain’s Got Talent contestant Jack Saunders has died by suicide aged 25.

Britain’s Got Talent in shock as dancer Jack Saunders, 25, dies by suicide

TV & Movies

Game of thrones Emilia Clarke double brain aneuris

Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke posts emotional thank you to fans after opening up about double brain aneurysms