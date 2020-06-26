Inside Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling’s London house

26 June 2020, 19:00 | Updated: 26 June 2020, 19:01

Where do Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling live? Take a peek inside their North London home...

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling have become one of our favourite couples after they started dating since 2017.

And despite usually keeping their relationship private, they have been sharing more and more photos and videos as they enjoy their time together in lockdown.

So as the pair appear on the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox, here’s a look inside their home in North London…

As you would imagine, Laura and Iain’s home is bright and airy, with lots of quirky designs and funky patterns.

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling have a beautiful house together
Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling have a beautiful house together. Picture: Instagram
View this post on Instagram

Big chair or small dog? #mickspics

A post shared by Laura (@thewhitmore) on

In a nod to her love of music, there’s a ‘Stage Door’ sign propped up by a guitar in her living room, while lots of album covers decorate the hallway.

Read More: Stacey Solomon hits back after troll accuses her of 'letting Rex eat lipstick'

A grey L-shaped sofa takes centre stage, while cute, brightly coloured cushions are scattered on them.

In her dining room, there’s a stylish wooden dining table, as well as a portrait of Laura’s dog Mick.

This leads into a large open-plan kitchen which features white cupboards, retro-style tiling and beautiful sunflowers around the sink.

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling's kitchen is very chic
Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling's kitchen is very chic. Picture: Instagram

The kitchen looks out to their garden through glass doors, which is one of Iain’s favourite places in their home and is perfect for their family dog Mick.

Complete with a funky table where the couple can enjoy BBQs and cuppas in the sun, Iain recently admitted: “Have I mentioned that I f****** love my garden?”

Laura and Iain also have even more outdoor space to enjoy during lockdown, as their upstairs balcony looks out onto the road below.

Elsewhere upstairs, Laura is also lucky enough to have her own dressing room where she keeps all her clothes and shoes neatly lined up. In the bay window, there’s also a dressing table, while there are monochrome framed photos on top of another fireplace.

Meanwhile, the bathroom has green walls and white brick tiling, as well as a wooden bath board. But the best part about the bathroom has to be the TV installed into the wall.

Now Read: Jacqueline Jossa hits back at Dan Osborne marriage ‘lies’ as she opens up on ‘lowest time of her life’

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Tom Walker speaks to Heart Showbiz Hub

Tom Walker has been on a DIY frenzy during lockdown

Sheridan Smith shared a sweet photo of her baby

Sheridan Smith shares rare glimpse of baby son as she celebrates 39th birthday
The stars had an unexpected exchange online

Matthew Perry tells David Beckham he has 'good taste' as he's spotted wearing Friends t-shirt
Holly Willoughby's dress is a 'vintage find'

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her white vintage summer dress
Where are the cast of Big Brother 6 now?

Where are the cast of Big Brother 6 now? Kinga, Makosi, Anthony and more

Trending on Heart

Meet Love Island narrator Iain Stirling

Who is Iain Stirling? Meet the Love Island narrator and Scottish comedian who's with Laura Whitmore

TV & Movies

Laura Whitmore is on Celebrity Gogglebox

How old is Laura Whitmore and where is she from?

TV & Movies

Nadia and Mark are sharing all they know about home schooling in a new book

Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha and her husband Mark announce home schooling book

Lifestyle

Intu shopping centres could be going into administration

Full list of Intu shopping centres at risk of closing down as owners warn of administration

Lifestyle

With this DIY ice-cream recipe, you can make any flavour or colour you like

How to make delicious ice-cream using just three ingredients

Lifestyle

Martin Lewis has warned viewers of high interest rates

Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to anyone currently in their overdraft

TV & Movies