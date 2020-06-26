Inside Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling’s London house

Where do Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling live? Take a peek inside their North London home...

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling have become one of our favourite couples after they started dating since 2017.

And despite usually keeping their relationship private, they have been sharing more and more photos and videos as they enjoy their time together in lockdown.

So as the pair appear on the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox, here’s a look inside their home in North London…

As you would imagine, Laura and Iain’s home is bright and airy, with lots of quirky designs and funky patterns.

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling have a beautiful house together. Picture: Instagram

In a nod to her love of music, there’s a ‘Stage Door’ sign propped up by a guitar in her living room, while lots of album covers decorate the hallway.

A grey L-shaped sofa takes centre stage, while cute, brightly coloured cushions are scattered on them.

In her dining room, there’s a stylish wooden dining table, as well as a portrait of Laura’s dog Mick.

This leads into a large open-plan kitchen which features white cupboards, retro-style tiling and beautiful sunflowers around the sink.

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling's kitchen is very chic. Picture: Instagram

The kitchen looks out to their garden through glass doors, which is one of Iain’s favourite places in their home and is perfect for their family dog Mick.

Complete with a funky table where the couple can enjoy BBQs and cuppas in the sun, Iain recently admitted: “Have I mentioned that I f****** love my garden?”

Laura and Iain also have even more outdoor space to enjoy during lockdown, as their upstairs balcony looks out onto the road below.

Elsewhere upstairs, Laura is also lucky enough to have her own dressing room where she keeps all her clothes and shoes neatly lined up. In the bay window, there’s also a dressing table, while there are monochrome framed photos on top of another fireplace.

Meanwhile, the bathroom has green walls and white brick tiling, as well as a wooden bath board. But the best part about the bathroom has to be the TV installed into the wall.

