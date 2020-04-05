Linda Lusardi says it's 'good to be home' after coronavirus battle took her to 'death's door'

Linda is recovering from a 10-day stint in hospital. Picture: Instagram

The Dancing on Ice star reassured fans she was finally on the mend and had been discharged from hospital after beating the deadly bug.

Linda Lusardi told fans it was "good to be home" after beating coronavirus but admitted the killer bug took her to death's door.

The former Dancing on Ice star, 61, shared her relief at being discharged from hospital after a 10-day stint which left her feeling as though she wanted to die.

Taking to Instagram to spread the 'stay home' message, the ex-glamour model posted a sweet photo of herself cuddling up to her dog Dexter, urging fans to remain hopeful during the pandemic.

She wrote: "So good to be home. Keep safe. Stay in and try to keep positive in this troubled time."

Read more: You can find the latest Coronavirus (Covid-19) advice from the NHS here

The star's post was flooded with well wishes from fellow celebrities who were thrilled to hear she was finally on the road to recovery.

"So good to see you well again and smiling despite everything you’ve been through. Dexter cuddles are helping I’m sure! Take care and keep well x," said This Morning's Ruth Langsford.

Eamonn Holmes followed up with clapping, kissing and praying emojis, while Lizzie Cundy added: "Awww darling so good to see your smiling face again. You had me worried. Sending love."

Read more: Linda Lusardi is 'far from well' and on oxygen in hospital fighting coronavirus

She admitted her COVID-19 symptoms made her feel like she 'wanted to die'. Picture: Instagram

Linda's husband Sam Kane also took to social media to reveal Linda had recovered, telling Twitter followers he was grateful his wife was safe and sound.

He wrote: "So blessed to be spending tonight with my beautiful girl at home by my side. God bless the NHS. So happy to have her home. @lusardiofficial #StayAtHomeAndStaySafe."

The 51-year-old showbiz agent was also inundated with messages of love and support, with Strictly's Kristina Rihanoff saying: "Mate so happy you are both doing better. Load of love from our family."

Read more: DOI star Linda Lusardi says she's 'never felt this ill' as she updates fans on Coronavirus symptoms

So blessed to be spending tonight with my beautiful girl at home by my side. God bless the NHS. So happy to have her home. @lusardiofficial #StayAtHomeAndStaySafe 🌈😇🙏🏻 — Sam Kane (@samkane1968) March 29, 2020

Linda recently opened up about the excruciating pain she and Sam both suffered while battling COVID-19.

She told The Sun: "It got to the stage where both of us were praying we wouldn’t wake up because it was so bad.

Sam added: “We just looked at each other and said, ‘Look, we can’t take this anymore’.

“It was horrific. It was like the devil’s hands were strangling me and holding me down and laughing in my face. It’s the deepest, darkest place we’ve ever been. We just thought that if we don’t wake up, it’s not the end of the world."

Read more: Celebrities with Coronavirus: Tom Hanks, Mikel Arteta and Idris Elba test positive for illness

The former Page 3 star, who has two children – Lucy, 24, and Jack, 21, spoke of the moment she realised she had contracted the deadly bug.

She said: "I started to get a fever, feeling rough and carried on, but it got worse and worse.

"Your head hurts, your brain hurts and you feel like an elephant is sitting on you.

"I remember crawling to the bathroom putting my face on the tile floor, and then almost trying to make myself sick just to get a light relief for five minutes afterwards.

"I was leaning over the edge of the bed coughing and spitting into a bucket. Your vomit is blue.

"I was lying on the bed and had my arm over my head and thought, ‘I’m going, this is it’. I could feel myself drifting away."