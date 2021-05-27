Lisa Kudrow children: how many kids does the Friends star have?

How many children does Lisa Kudrow have? Picture: PA/Getty

How many kids does Lisa Kudrow have and how old is her son Julian?

The moment we've been waiting almost two decades for has finally arrived - the Friends reunion is officially here.

The hugely anticipated one-off special sees David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry reunite to reminisce on the beloved sitcom.

Read more: When did Friends end? Here's when the final episode aired

It's been a whopping 17 years since the last episode of the series ended in 2004, meaning many fans will be wanting to know what the cast are up to in 2021.

Here's your need-to-know on Lisa Kudrow's family life.

How many children does Lisa Kudrow have?

Lisa has one child, a son named Julian.

Lisa's pregnancy was written into Friends. Picture: Getty

She recently shared a rare photo of her son in celebration of his graduation, writing alongside it: "Happy proud HAPPY. And a little crying. By me not him.. @juls_magewls,"

How old is Lisa Kudrow's son Julian?

Julian was 23, and was born in 1998.

Friends fans will know that Lisa was pregnant while filming season three, with the pregnancy being written into the storyline.

Lisa's son Julian in 23 years old. Picture: Getty

Phoebe became a surrogate for her brother Frank and his wife Alice in the show, giving birth to their triplets.

After Julian was born, he used to accompany his mother to the Friends set - and she recently revealed that he used to call her co-star Jennifer Aniston 'mommy' after getting 'confused'.

Lisa played Phoebe Buffet in Friends. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Conan O'Brien on Conan, Lisa said: "He got a little confused. I know that he really was obsessed with Jen.

"He'd fly into her lap. Well, she's a love bug, and that made sense. And I was always glad for anyone that Julien felt love for and felt from.

"But then at home, she'd be on TV, and he'd go, 'Mommy!'"

Now read:

Friends reunion: 14 predictions about where the beloved characters are now