When did Friends end? Here's when the final episode aired

What year did Friends end? Picture: Getty

What date did the final episode of Friends air? Find out what year the beloved sitcom came to an end...

We now don't have too long to wait until the Friends reunion will grace our screens, and we can't wait to see our favourite gang back together again.

The cast took to Instagram to confirm that the reunion would be back on May 27, with Jennifer Aniston writing: "It’s official! The #FriendsReunion premieres May 27th on @HBOMax — could we BE any more excited?! 😝❤️".

While we don't have confirmation of the UK air date, it has been reported that it will likely be available to watch on Sky.

The Friends reunion release date has been confirmed. Picture: Instagram

The special will see David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry reminisce about the show, and they'll be joined by a number of special guests.

It's been almost two decades since the final episode of Friends aired in the UK - here's your need-to-know on what year and date we last saw the group together.

Friends first aired in 1994. Picture: Getty

When did Friends end?

The final episode of the show aired on 6 May 2004.

This means that it's been a whopping 17 years since the season finale.

The final episode was called 'The Last One', and it saw Monica and Chandler move to their new home with their newborn twins, Rachel decide to stay in New York with Ross rather than move to Paris, and the gang go for their last coffee together as a group.

What year did Friends start?

The show first aired in 1994, meaning it was on screens for 10 years.

The final episode saw Ross chase Rachel to the airport to declare his love for her. Picture: Getty

When will the reunion air?

The Friends cast announced on Instagram that the reunion will air on May 27.

Courteney Cox wrote: "This kind of thing doesn’t happen every year, or even every 10, or 15 years.

"I feel so blessed to have had a chance to reunite with my Friends…and it was better than ever."

We don't yet know when the episode will be available to watch in the UK, but it's been reported that Sky is the "most likely destination for the special".

According to Deadline, Sky is considered to be the most likely choice due to its close ties with Warner Brothers.

This has not been confirmed, and we still don't know for sure what date the episode will land, or what channel it will be on.

