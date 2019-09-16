Loose Women’s Nadia Sawalha puts bitter feud with sister behind her to pose NAKED for saucy skinny dip photos

16 September 2019, 11:30 | Updated: 16 September 2019, 12:18

The 54-year-old says she feels "free" and "liberated" as she bares all in a string of nude holiday snaps.

Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha told fans she felt totally "liberated" after stripping completely naked for a sun-soaked skinny dipping session on holiday.

The 54-year-old TV personality, who has recently been embroiled in a bitter feud with famous sister Julia Sawalha, appeared to put the tense row behind her as she revealed her nude body to fans on Instagram late last night.

The former Eastenders actress admitted to struggling with low self-esteem in the past but confessed she finally felt "free" as she posted two saucy snaps of herself baring all in the Greek sunshine.

Whole next level in body confidence for me !!! I can’t believe it but I only swam flaming naked in the flaming pool today !!! This has never happened !!! #liberating Poor @mark_adderley ‘s eyes nearly popped out of his head !! He literally squeaked ‘your naked ‘ 😂😂😂 and then took these snaps ! God it felt good to swim totally free !! I’m not going to lie I would love to say I leapt out and pranced around the pool but in truth I nearly drowned trying to get my bikini back on IN the pool!! Not quite ready to haul myself up the steps in my birthday suit !!! Maybe next year eh girls !! God why oh why are us Brits so hung up about nudity ?! It’s been the bane of my life ! How are you with nudity ? Would you rather die than go naked ? So you love skinny dipping ? Would you love to but feel too insecure ? Tell me all !!!! #skinnydipping #nudity #bodyconfidence #insecure #selfesteem #greece #kefalonia @jamesvillas @mark_adderley #liberating

Alongside the daring photos, she wrote: "Whole next level in body confidence for me !!!

"I can’t believe it but I only swam flaming naked in the flaming pool today !!! This has never happened !!! #liberating

"Poor @mark_adderley ‘s eyes nearly popped out of his head !! He literally squeaked ‘your naked ‘ 😂😂😂 and then took these snaps ! God it felt good to swim totally free !!

"I’m not going to lie I would love to say I leapt out and pranced around the pool but in truth I nearly drowned trying to get my bikini back on IN the pool!! Not quite ready to haul myself up the steps in my birthday suit !!!

"Maybe next year eh girls !! God why oh why are us Brits so hung up about nudity ?! It’s been the bane of my life !

"How are you with nudity ? Would you rather die than go naked ? So you love skinny dipping ? Would you love to but feel too insecure ? Tell me all !!!!"

Nadia, whose sibling accused her of “destroying” their family and crying “fake tears for attention", has previously opened up about her crippling body issues and last year explained she had been "haunted for years" by a wardrobe mistress who shamed her during filming.

She said: "I was doing a sitcom. I was 9st 7lb and my sister (Ab Fab actress Julia) was in the show as well and very, very thin.

“The wardrobe mistress took me out to get my clothes. She said to me, ‘You’re such a ­difficult size, you’re nothing like your sister.’ I was ­devastated. It haunted me for years, that."

The mother-of-two has since tackled her demons by publicly stripping off in aid of Loose Women's 'Body Stories' photoshoot alongside her co-stars.

The British actress also revealed she lost a staggering four stone in 2010 for her fitness DVD but felt "miserable" as her new regime wasn't sustainable.

In the years that followed she came to the conclusion that "beauty is a state of mind, confidence and self-belief is what makes us all shine" and has since found a healthy balance by meditating and exercising to keep herself fit and happy.

