Nadia Sawalha pictured sobbing in husband's arms as feud with sister Julia continues

27 August 2019, 16:57

Nadia has been pictured sobbing following a public feud with her sister
Nadia has been pictured sobbing following a public feud with her sister. Picture: PA/MJ-Pictures.com

The Loose Women panelist was seen breaking down in tears in the street

Nadia Sawalha has been pictures breaking down in tears in her husband's arms following a public feud with her sister Julia over the last week.

The Loose Women panelist, 54, appeared to have an angry telephone conversation for half an hour before sobbing into her husband Mark Adderley's arms.

This comes after her sister Julia Sawalha, known for her role as Saffy in Absolutely Fabulous, publicly accused Nadia of 'using fake tears' to 'gain sympathy and attention' - after Nadia claimed she had an "intense on and off relationship" with her sister.

A furious Julia wrote on Twitter: "So tired of #nadiasawalha talking about our ‘stormy’ relationship which she created. I've kept my privacy for 6 years to protect my family, whilst she talks lies & rubbish.

"You have destroyed our family so don’t sit on TV with your fake tears to gain sympathy & attention.

"Yes well it’s very difficult when you only see the story from one side. I’m not actually fighting, she is, but paints a very different picture publicly and I’ve had enough".

Julia slammed her sister on Twitter last week
Julia slammed her sister on Twitter last week. Picture: PA

And when one of her followers replied saying it's hard to know what to do in that situation, Julia replied: "Exactly and I have allowed someone else to carry the narrative for 6 years... my pressure cooker blew today, I’m only human. Much love to you for your understanding x".

When another follower praised her bravery, Julia said: "Thank you, it took a lot of deliberating and my dear boyfriend putting up with my sadness for too too long. Thank you for saying that, it means so so much to me.x".

