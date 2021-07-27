Louisa Lytton pregnancy details: Due date, gender announcement and fiancé revealed

Louisa Lytton is expecting a baby with fiancé Ben. Picture: Instagram

Is Louisa Lytton pregnant and who is her husband? Here’s what you need to know about the EastEnders star…

Louisa Lytton recently finished filming for EastEnders ahead of her baby’s arrival.

The Ruby Allen actress is expecting her first child with fiancé Ben Bhanvra, with the pair announcing the news earlier this year.

But when is Louisa due and what is the gender of her baby? Find out everything…

Louisa Lytton is pregnant with her first child. Picture: Instagram

Is Louisa Lytton pregnant?

Yes! Louis revealed to her fans she is going to be a mum back in March.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a photo of her puppy Riley wearing a neckerchief that read: "My parents are getting me a human."

When is Louisa Lytton’s due date?

Louisa is due in September and went on maternity leave in July.

"I've finally finished work, which is so surreal," she said on social media, adding: "I've been told now it's my time to switch off and relax."

The 32-year-old also had a baby shower complete with a huge cake, balloons and singers.

Praising her mum Jane for throwing her the ‘most special day’ with her friends and family, she wrote: "My mum, she created the most special day, thank you for all that you do for me, but especially this ❤️ I am so proud of you ❤️."

She added: "I'll never forget this. My childhood best friends singing for me and my baby hearing them sing together makes me prouder than they will know."

It is not known whether Louisa is having a boy or a girl just yet.

Who is Louisa Lytton’s husband?

While she is not actually married yet, Louisa is engaged to fiancé Ben Bhanvra.

Ben popped the question in the Maldives back in 2019 after they met through a mutual friend in 2017.

The pair were due to get married last year, but they decided to cancel it when Louisa fell pregnant.

She previously told OK!: "We've cancelled the wedding altogether now.

"We've decided to scrap the whole thing and start again with our plans.

"We're going to have the baby and focus on that and then get married once we're ready.

"We'd already postponed it twice and the wedding we were going to have is massive - we had nearly 200 people.

"This last year has put everything into perspective and there are bigger things going on in the world."