Does Matt LeBlanc have a girlfriend and how many kids does the Friends star have?

Matt LeBlanc family: who is the Friends star married to and how many kids does he have?

The moment we've been waiting almost two decades for has finally arrived - the Friends reunion is officially here.

The hugely anticipated special sees David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry reunite to reminisce on the beloved sitcom.

It's been a whopping 17 years since the last episode of the series ended in 2004, meaning many fans will be wanting to know what the cast are up to in 2021.

Here's your need-to-know on Matt LeBlanc's family life.

Is Matt LeBlanc married?

Matt LeBlanc isn't currently married, but he was previously married to Melissa McKnight between 2003 and 2006.

Matt and Melissa got married in 2003. Picture: PA

Does Matt LeBlanc have children?

Matt and Melissa are parents to one daughter called Marina, who was born in 2004.

Matt LeBlanc has a daughter named Marina. Picture: Getty

Does Matt LeBlanc have a girlfriend? Who is Aurora Mulligan?

Matt LeBlanc, 53, is dating producer Aurora Mulligan, who he met when they worked on Top Gear together.

Aurora, who is believed to be around 33 years old, was born in County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland.

The couple were first linked in 2016, which was soon after Matt was announced as the new presenter of Top Gear.

Matt and Aurora met on the set of Top Gear. Picture: PA

An source told The Sun at the time: "They were very tactile and Matt seemed to be very taken by Aurora as he laughed chatted intimately with her. Aurora just kept laughing at all his jokes and is clearly besotted with the American superstar.

"You wouldn’t have known that they were work colleagues at all – it’s definitely more than just a professional relationship."

Who else has Matt LeBlanc dated?

Matt was also in a long-term relationship with his Joey co-star Andrea Anders from 2006 until 2015.

