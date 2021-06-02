Matthew Perry announces split from fiancée Molly Hurwitz
2 June 2021, 10:13 | Updated: 2 June 2021, 10:18
Friends star Matthew Perry has announced his split from Molly Hurwitz seven months after their engagement.
Matthew Perry has announced that he has split from his fiancée Molly Hurwitz.
The Friends star, 51, confirmed in a statement that he and literary manager Molly, 29, has gone their separate ways.
He told People: "Sometimes things just don't work out, and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best."
Matthew and Molly were first linked in 2018, and they got engaged in November 2020.
Matthew, who played Chandler Bing in Friends, previously described Molly as the 'greatest woman alive' when announcing their engagement.
He told People: "I decided to get engaged.
"Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."
An insider previously said of their relationship: "Molly has been seeing Matthew for months, they mix in the same circles and she’s originally from New York where they have spent time together.
"She has a very quirky sense of humor and they hit it off immediately.
"Molly is not interested in fame and she rarely parties, she’s been great for Matthew."