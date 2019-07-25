Did Maura used to have a lip piercing? Viewers spot small hole on the Love Islander's top lip

25 July 2019, 10:53

Everything you need to know about Maura's piercings and tattoos
Everything you need to know about Maura's piercings and tattoos. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Many viewers spotted a small hole on Maura Higgins' lip last night - here's everything you need to know about her piercings

Last night's episode of Love Island saw a divide emerge in the house, as the aftermath of the fallout between Anna Vakili and Jordan Hames was shown.

Many viewers applauded Maura Higgins for her support of Anna during the conflict, as the pair slept on the day bed together after the feud.

Read more: What time do the Love Island contestants wake up and when do they go to bed?

They were also left wondering whether Maura has a lip piercing - after spotting a small mark above her lip.

Here's everything you need to know.

Does Love Island's Maura Higgins have a lip piercing?

It looks like Maura did indeed used to have her lip pierced - as old Instagram pictures show a stud where the apparent hole is now.

However, the stud can't be spotted in her recent Insta snaps - so it looks like she's opted to go without it for the time being.

Maura Higgins' tattoos

Love Island viewers have also Maura's unusual tattoos - including red lips on her backside. According to Instagram, Maura got the tattoo done back in 2014.

Read more: Love Island's Caroline Flack gives fans a sneaky glimpse of her LIVE FINAL outfit

Posting a photo of the inking, she wrote: "So here's Wat happened last night 💋"

View this post on Instagram

So here's Wat happened last night 💋

A post shared by MAURA HIGGINS (@maurahiggins) on

Maura also has scripture written on her left thigh, which goes up to her hip.

Read more: Love Island's Anna brands ex Jordan's behaviour 'the WORST in show's history'

The Irish model and grid girl also has an inking on the back of her neck.

